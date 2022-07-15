Boyds man sentenced to 40 years in prison for Silver Spring murder

Getty Images

A Boyds man was sentenced Friday by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge to 40 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of a 2019 murder in Silver Spring.

Joshua Toure, now 26, was charged with killing 28-year-old Joseph Davis in December 2019, according to Montgomery County police. Authorities have said Toure met Davis that day and then robbed and shot him during a marijuana deal.

According to authorities, a “confidential informant” told police after the killing that Toure and another man had planned to rob Davis of cash when they met to sell him marijuana.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Tree Top Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2019, and found Davis lying in the middle of the road, police said.

Witnesses said at the time that they had seen Davis on the hood of a black SUV yelling “stop” and demanding his money back from Toure. The witnesses saw a physical struggle between Davis and Toure before hearing gunshots, according to police.

Davis was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries on Christmas Day 2019 – three days after the shooting, police said.

In April, Toure was convicted of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, Judge Robert Greenberg sentenced Toure to 40 years in prison, plus three years of supervised probation upon release, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Toure’s attorney, Patrick Hanifin, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Friday that he was grateful to the jury for agreeing that it was not a premeditated murder, and grateful to Greenberg for “sentencing Mr. Toure to a term of years from which he will eventually be released.”

“Mr. Toure is a young man who deserves leniency and a chance at rehabilitation. He remains optimistic about the future and the strength of his appeal,” he wrote.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com