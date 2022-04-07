Boyds man convicted of Silver Spring murder tied to marijuana deal

A Boyds man was convicted Tuesday of a Silver Spring murder that prosecutors say stemmed from a marijuana deal that turned violent.

Joshua Toure, 26, was charged with killing 28-year-old Joseph Davis in December 2019, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to authorities, when Toure met Davis that day and robbed him during a marijuana deal.

Police got a call for a shooting in the 2000 block of Tree Top Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. They found Davis lying in the middle of the road with multiple wounds, according to police.

Toure fired six shots and struck Davis three times, authorities said.

According to witnesses, Davis was on the hood of a black SUV yelling “stop” and demanding his money back from Toure. They saw a physical struggle between Davis and Toure and heard gunshots, according to police.

As the two moved down the street, there were more shots fired before the SUV drove away and Toure ran toward another nearby street, according to police.

Davis allegedly told officers while in an ambulance that he was shot by “Son Son,” who they identified as Toure.

Davis died of his injuries on Dec. 25, 2019, according to police.

A “confidential informant” told investigators in February 2020 that Toure and another man, Damontae Garner, planned to rob Davis of cash when they met up to sell Davis marijuana.

On Tuesday, a jury in Circuit Court convicted Toure of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

He faces life in prison, plus an additional 20 years. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Patrick Hanifin, an attorney who represents Toure, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com