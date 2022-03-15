Black Park Police officer sues department, alleges white supervisor and others made racist comments

A Black Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer has sued the department, alleging that his white supervisor in their Montgomery County unit created a hostile work environment by making racist comments and disparaging remarks about other groups.

Mark Miles of Frederick is alleging that Sgt. Stephanie Harvey and others wrote discriminatory text messages about Blacks, Hispanics, LGBT individuals and others on multiple occasions in a group chat in 2020.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, following complaints to internal affairs and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The lawsuit lists both the Park and Planning Commission and Harvey as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Miles starting working for the department in October 2019, then, in the spring of 2020, was transferred to Shift 5, which operated mainly in Montgomery County, and Harvey became his direct supervisor.

The lawsuit says Miles worked under Harvey, and she “openly participated in, condoned and encouraged” race-based harassment about Blacks and other non-white racial groups. The harassment included “threats of violence against non-white citizens whom they were charged to protect,” according to documents.

In response to an inquiry from Bethesda Beat on Tuesday, the Park Police released a statement saying that the department “promptly initiated an investigation and took appropriate action based on the findings of that inquiry” when they became aware of “secret text messages among a group of Park Police officers.”

“In accordance with the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, several officers were suspended and referred to the disciplinary process for termination,” the department said in the statement.

Park police said in the statement that it “cannot disclose the details of individual personnel actions or pending disciplinary proceedings” but “the suggestion that Park Police management ignored allegations of misconduct by this group of officers is simply incorrect, and we will make the results of the trial board process public at the appropriate time.”

“Our Park Police leadership team does not tolerate racism or harassment in the workplace and will not hesitate to put a stop to any such behavior whenever it arises,” the department stated.

The lawsuit states that Miles was part of a text message group chat with Harvey and other officers in the squad, in which they would often discuss work-related matters. On multiple occasions, Harvey and other officers allegedly sent racist messages, including:

Harvey allegedly sent a photo of a Black child that said “well hello m———–.”

Harvey allegedly sent a text about people who were fishing that said “F—— Asians … Prob using them at their restaurants.”

Harvey allegedly sent a text that said “If the deer is black, don’t shoot it,” to which other officers allegedly replied, “Pet the deer before you shoot. Good photo op,” and “Use a choke hold;”

One officer allegedly joked that he wanted to “hang himself,” to which Harvey replied “well don’t make a noose!” The officer then replied “Oh Jesus good call. I’ll use the police tape instead.”

One officer allegedly joked about the Holocaust and said “Guys, the political climate is to [sic] unstable to talk about pinning stars on specific people. Let’s drop the hate speech.”

One officer allegedly wrote “Homos don’t molest more than non homos,” to which another officer replied “Gays are more likely to be rapists…”

The complaint also states that Harvey frequently referred to all Hispanics as “illegals” and frequently talked about killing Black Lives Matter protesters. In one text, Harvey allegedly wrote “Joke, don’t turn these texts over to [Internal Affairs] and get me fired for hate speech!”

In addition to the text messages, Harvey also allegedly made verbal comments about racism being “made up” and mocked the department’s bias trainings, according to the lawsuit.

The Maryland Daily Record first reported on Miles’ lawsuit on Monday.

According to the lawsuit, Miles spoke to Capt. Jeffrey Coe about Harvey following an incident in August 2020, when Harvey allegedly asked about Miles’ position on the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, saying “Why didn’t you speak up? You’re the only half-colored on the squad.” After Miles reported the incident to Coe, Harvey allegedly “admonished” Miles for not speaking with her about it directly.

After Miles complained about Harvey, he was allegedly removed from the text message group chat, according to the lawsuit. This meant he was excluded from important messages and was not invited to work events.

Miles complained about Harvey in February 2021 to Lt. Kevin Coles of Internal Affairs, according to the lawsuit. Miles thinks that month later, Harvey “may have been suspended from her position,” but that she and other officers who made racist comments remained employed, and in some cases received promotions, according to the lawsuit.

A Park Police spokesperson did not respond to a question from Bethesda Beat about Harvey’s current employment status.

Miles states in the lawsuit that the harassment continued after his complaint to Internal Affairs, and that there was an incident in May 2021 in which he responded to a “high risk stop” and called for backup, according to the complaint. No one from Miles’ squad responded; instead, Montgomery County police came first, Miles alleges.

The lawsuit states that Miles filed a complaint with the EEOC around March 2021 and was promptly pressured to transfer out of the squad, against his wishes. In November, Miles was “involuntarily transferred” to a night shift, according to the complaint.

Miles’ lawsuit, which demands a jury trial, alleges multiple counts of race discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation, in some cases against the department and in others against both the department and Harvey as an individual.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com