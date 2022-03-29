Bethesda tunnel digger ordered to serve five years in prison for manslaughter

The Beckwitt home in Bethesda seen on Sept. 27, 2017. Askia Khafra, 21, died in a fire inside the home. PHOTO BY DAN MORSE/THE WASHINGTON POST VIA GETTY IMAGES

A judge on Tuesday ordered a man to serve five years in prison for manslaughter in connection with the death of a Silver Spring man in a 2017 house fire. He will get credit for nearly three years he has served in prison.

The case previously was adjudicated, with Daniel Beckwitt ordered to serve nine years in prison in 2019, but it required a resentence in Montgomery County Circuit Court after appellate courts overturned a murder conviction.

Beckwitt, 30, was charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra in September 2017.

Beckwitt was initially charged with both second-degree depraved heart murder and involuntary manslaughter, but an appellate court later overturned the murder conviction.

Khafra contacted Beckwitt about investing in a smartphone application, and Beckwitt agreed to invest $10,000 in exchange for a 5% stake, according to charging documents.

Beckwitt, a millionaire stock trader, dug tunnels under his home in Bethesda because he feared a nuclear war with North Korea, according to authorities. When Khafra’s idea for the app failed, Beckwitt allegedly hired Khafra to dig the tunnels to repay the $10,000 debt.

Beckwitt would allegedly blindfold Khafra to prevent him from knowing the home’s address as a way to keep the project secret, according to documents.

Khafra wrote in a text message to Beckwitt early on Sept. 10, 2017, that power had gone out in the tunnels and that he smelled smoke, according to police. After Beckwitt saw the message later that morning, he told Khafra there had been an electrical failure and switched the power to a different circuit, documents state.

Beckwitt went to the basement to reset the breaker that afternoon and heard an explosion as he went upstairs. He was “overcome by smoke” when he went to talk to Khafra and left, according to documents. Beckwitt then told neighbors to call 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found Khafra’s body in the middle of the basement, according to documents.

Beckwitt was convicted of second-degree depraved heart murder and involuntary manslaughter in April 2019. He was sentenced to nine years in prison that year.

In January 2021, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals overturned the murder conviction, and upheld the manslaughter conviction. A three-judge panel determined that Beckwitt showed “reckless” disregard for human life in hiring Khafra to dig the tunnels, but not an “extreme” disregard for human life.

A depraved heart murder conviction requires that the circumstances present a more likely certainty of death. The court found that the “reckless” standard was not enough to support the murder conviction.

One year later, the Court of Appeals — Maryland’s highest — upheld the Court of Special Appeals’ ruling that affirmed the manslaughter charge.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer said the sentencing guidelines for involuntary manslaughter called for six months to five years of incarceration.

Beckwitt’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, argued that his client should not face any additional prison time beyond the nearly three years he has served for the original sentence.

Prosecutor Marybeth Ayres argued that the severity Beckwitt’s actions merited the original nine-year sentence, above the guidelines.

Schweitzer sentenced Beckwitt to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended. He will receive credit for nearly three years (35 months and 16 days) in prison.

Additionally, Schweitzer sentenced Beckwitt to five years of supervised probation and 250 hours of community service. Beckwitt should do community service to develop more empathy and become less arrogant, she said.

“I hope you do what you can … to use your intelligence for good,” she said to Beckwitt.

