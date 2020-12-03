Bethesda attorney charged in $12.5M fraud scheme
Defense attorney says his client was working to recover frozen assets for Somalia
A Bethesda attorney has been charged with being part of a $12.5 million fraud scheme, in which authorities say he and others tried to take money and assets held on behalf of the Somali government.
Jeremy Schulman, 45, conspired with others from 2009 to 2014 to get financial assets on behalf of the Somali government, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Schulman’s attorney, Paul Butler, of the Washington, D.C. firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, wrote in a statement to Bethesda Beat on Thursday that Schulman was working with Somalia’s Transitional Federal Government to help recover assets frozen overseas more than a decade ago.
“Specifically, Mr. Schulman was approached by the government’s last serving Central Bank Governor, who presented records documenting efforts taken to safeguard Somalia’s assets from falling into the hands of the warring parties,” Butler wrote. “For more than four years, Mr. Schulman and his team worked tirelessly to assist a nation desperately in need of financial resources to ensure the government’s recovery from nearly two-decades of civil war.”
The indictment states that Schulman and others created forged and fraudulent documents that misrepresented his ability to act on behalf of the Somali government to banks and other financial institutions.
Schulman, as well as co-conspirators and a law firm where he was a shareholder, took $12.5 million in frozen money, authorities said.
Schulman’s firm received $3.3 million and sent the rest of the money to the Somali government, according to the press release. Schulman also allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the firm and is accused of laundering money from the firm to the co-conspirators.
Butler wrote in his statement that the indictment doesn’t dispute the fact that more than $9 million was returned to Somalia’s central bank.
“Nor does the government dispute that Mr. Schulman repeatedly reaffirmed his authority to conduct asset recovery with the most senior of officials within the Somali government, including Transitional President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as well as Finance Minister Sharif Hassan, among others,” Butler wrote.
Butler added that there is also no dispute that the funds were transferred according to State Department policy and the fees collected by Schulman’s firm were “contractually provided for pursuant to multiple engagement letters executed by senior Somali officials.”
“Rather, the government contends that Mr. Schulman improperly relied either on mis-translated Somali-language documents or the Somali language documents themselves,” Butler wrote.
Schulman has been charged with three counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count each of mail and bank fraud. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison for each count of wire, mail and bank fraud, as well as up to 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering.
Schulman is scheduled to appear in District Court in Greenbelt on Dec. 7.
Butler wrote that the Department of Justice is “misinformed” and has been “derelict in its responsibility to thoroughly investigate and identify all exculpatory evidence.”
“We are confident that when permitted an opportunity to tell his story, Mr. Schulman will be wholly vindicated of any criminal conduct, let alone fraud,” he wrote.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com