Appellate court overturns harassment, obstruction convictions in popsicle case

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals has overturned harassment and obstruction convictions against a 77-year-old woman arrested after passing out popsicles at an elementary school.

Judith Koenick also was accused of obstructing school bus drivers two days before the popsicle incident.

In June 2019, Koenick was arrested outside Rock Creek Forest Elementary School in Chevy Chase because school leaders said she “impeded access to the school grounds” during a festival by “giving popsicles to children as they entered,” according to court records.

The court sided with Koenick’s arguments that Montgomery County Public Schools is not a “person” who could be harassed and that the allegations tied to separate incidents should have been tried separately.

The court’s decision says the significance of the popsicle distribution was never made clear.

The school’s assistant principal told Koenick in May of that year that she was “no longer welcome at the school” because she obstructed buses on their way to pick up students.

Court documents did not say how Koenick impeded the buses or who called the police during June’s event. Documents did say, however, that Koenick’s actions “had several parents in tears.” Again, court documents did not elaborate on the situation.

Koenick was arrested and charged with more than a dozen offenses, including:

• Second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer

• Harassment of Montgomery County Public Schools

• Attempted indecent exposure

• Three counts of obstructing the free passage of another in public place

• Three counts of disturbing the public peace

• Failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order of a law enforcement officer

• Five counts of obstructing a school bus driver in performance of duties.

Most of the charges were dismissed. For some, Koenick was acquitted at trial.

She was only convicted of harassment of MCPS and two counts of obstructing bus drivers.

She was sentenced to three years in jail with all but 90 days suspended. She served the sentence through home detention because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Koenick was also ordered to pay $2,500 in fines and be on probation for three years.

She appealed her convictions, arguing that MCPS, as an entity, could not be the victim of harassment because it is not a person. She also argued that the harassment and obstruction charges should have been separated into two trials.

After an analysis that spanned 11 pages, the appeals court ruled that, according to state law, MCPS is not a “person” that can be harassed. Therefore, it ruled, the harassment charge should have been dismissed.

It also ruled that information used as evidence in the conviction of obstructing bus drivers should not have been used, because it happened two days earlier. The two issues should have been separated into two different cases, the appeals court ruled.

One of the judges on the appeals court, Daniel Friedman, disagreed with the court’s conclusion.

In a dissenting opinion, Friedman wrote that there are “many unusual, mysterious, and weird elements to this case.” He noted the lack of information — what happened, why Koenick “doesn’t like school buses,” or why charges were filed against her, rather than “seeking other methods of preventing Ms. Koenick’s protest.”

His opinion says “it does not seem necessary or sensible to say that the State is never included within the definition of a ‘person.’ ”

“And from that, I suggest that it does not seem either necessary or sensible to arrive at the determination that the Montgomery County Public Schools are statutorily prohibited from being the victim of harassment,” it said. “… As I said at the beginning, this is a weird case. Thankfully, nobody was really harmed, nobody was really at risk of harm, and we can wonder about the weird facts of this weird case. But my concern is that we have made weird law for the next case.”

Between 2015 and 2019, Koenick was a regular at school board meetings, according to online records. She often testified during the public comment portion of the meeting about what she felt were dangerous practices by school bus drivers in her neighborhood, near Rock Creek Forest Elementary.

During a school board meeting in June 2019, for example, Koenick said school board members should resign because she saw school buses and cars drive through stop signs without stopping. She said parents and students had to “jump out of the way.”

“I don’t understand why your interest in protecting students does not exist,” she said during the meeting.

Koenick worked for MCPS for 23 years, according to state records, and was fired in 1997 after “certain activities performed by her, involving confrontation with police and interaction with the community,” the documents say. The documents say she served seven days in jail after interfering with vehicle traffic, among other offenses, at Rock Creek Forest Elementary.

