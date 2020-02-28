Accused ‘Potomac River Rapist’ wrote ‘goodbye’ letter to fiancée
Plus: Number of pedestrian deaths in U.S. rises; Ideas discussed for keeping faith groups safe
A man charged in a brutal 1998 rape and murder in the District and linked to nearly a dozen other sexual assaults in the city and Montgomery County wrote what authorities called a “goodbye” letter to his fiancée in the hours after police asked him for a DNA sample.
In D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, Giles Warrick, 60, the man suspected by police of being the “Potomac River Rapist,” was ordered to remain in jail until trial. [Washington Post]
Number of pedestrian deaths in U.S. rises
The number of pedestrians dying in car crashes in the U.S. appears to have climbed again in 2019, according to a new report released Thursday by the Governors Highway Safety Association.
The preliminary numbers for 2019 estimate about 6,500 pedestrians died last year, a 5% increase compared to 2018, and about a 50% increase nationwide over the last 10 years.
Ideas discussed for keeping faith groups safe
In 2018, there were 93 bias incidents in Montgomery County, with religion the motivator in nearly 40 percent of those incidents.
“The days when synagogues … churches could be open 24/7 … are behind us,” Interfaith community liaison Rev. Mansfield “Kasey” Kaseman said.
County Council members are pushing for additional funding that would assist places of worship with security in the county executive’s upcoming budget.
Today’s weather
It will be mostly cloudy, with a high around 46 and a low around 26
