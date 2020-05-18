County response rate for U.S. Census is about 69%
Self-response period extended to Oct. 31
Montgomery County has had a response rate for this year’s U.S. Census of about 69% — higher than both the state and national responses.
Diane Vu, director of the county’s Office of Community Partnerships, said responses are coming in steadily, regardless of the public health crisis.
As of Sunday, Montgomery County ranked fifth out of the counties in the state for its response rate, behind Carroll, Howard, Harford, and Frederick counties.
Overall, the state has about a 64% response rate and the nation has around a 60% response rate, as of Monday.
Vu said the bureau has extended the self-response period to Oct. 31. Census employees and volunteers are expected to start going out into Montgomery County neighborhoods on Aug. 11 and knocking on doors to collect census information.
The bureau has begun a phased restart of its operations in several states, after taking time off because of social distancing orders in place.
All staff members are expected to wear personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves. If the pandemic continues to force another delay in the county, Vu said the bureau is considering other options.
“We don’t know what that’s going to look like,” she said.
Vu said low-income residents, renters and non-English-speaking communities are still having lower response rates — a trend seen year after year.
The top five areas that the county has predicted will have the highest number of non-respondents are Germantown, Wheaton, downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery Village, and Long Branch.
The most “hard-to-count” populations include children under age 5, undocumented immigrants, homeless people, those who identify as LGBTQ and renters.
“To reach out to these communities, we are really using COVID-19 to stress the importance of the census data,” she said. “The census data is used to determine everything about our COVID-19 response.”
That includes the number of first responders needed, where new hospitals need to be built and how much money needs to be put towards emergency assistance in certain areas.
Vu said the county is tying information about COVID-19 to the county’s social media posts and materials promoting the census.
On June 1, census staff members will boost their efforts to increase responses. Vu said that could include setting up tables outside grocery stores.
“It’s going to look a little bit different in each jurisdiction, depending on what the social distancing rules are in those jurisdictions,” she said. “We know for sure they are back at hiring (census employees).”
Vu said she wasn’t sure how the response rate would turn out since it’s the first year that residents can take the census online. The last census was taken in 2010.
The pandemic also could have distracted people from taking the census, she said.
“We didn’t really know what to expect going into this. It’s hard to compare numbers from 2010 because it’s just a completely different census,” she said. “When COVID-19 first hit, we were very concerned about what was going to happen to the census and how we were going to proceed.”
The senior population was expected to be undercounted in the census because of the primarily online response method. But Vu said senior citizens are responding at about the same rate as they were in 2010 at this point. Many are calling in to take the census and have requested that paper copies be mailed.
“It is more important now than ever for us to have an accurate count of people in the county,” Vu said. “I think people are understanding how important the census is and we’re going to continue to do everything we can over the next few weeks to make sure everyone is counted by Oct. 31.”
Census help
Information on how to respond to the census can be found here. To respond to the census online, click here.
Response rate data and maps can be found here.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.