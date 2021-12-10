County asks residents to limit salt usage after snowfall

Government and public works officials are asking residents to be mindful of their sidewalk salt use this season, as the weather turns colder and icy conditions become more regular.

They say oversalting can contaminate drinking water and hurt pets and plants. [Patch]

Frick to hang shingle as lobbyist

Former Maryland House Majority Leader Bill Frick (D-Bethesda) is setting up his own lobbying firm.

In an interview, Frick said he hopes to attract clients for lobbying work in Annapolis, Montgomery County, and at the federal level. [Maryland Matters]

Period Club makes it easier to get menstrual hygiene products

Maryland enacted a law mandating that all secondary schools ensure that students needing menstrual hygiene products obtain them easily and at no charge by 2025.

While some students at Winston Churchill High School were pleased, others thought that goal was too far in the future and started their own Period Club. [Montgomery Community Media]

Poolesville town manager leaving position next year

Poolesville Town Manager Tony Tomasello will leave his position next spring, according to a news release Thursday.

Tomasello, a former Gaithersburg city manager, will serve full-time until Jan. 1, 2022, and then part-time until early April. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 52 and a low around 44

