With three weeks of COVID-19 increases less than 1%, county stays consistent
State totals are fluctuating; latest percentage increase is double county’s
Montgomery County is remaining consistently less than 1% in its daily increase in COVID-19 cases.
The county added 66 cases on Tuesday morning, an increase of 0.38% from Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Montgomery County has now had 21 straight days in which its daily increase was less than 1%.
The state, however, has seen more fluctuation and greater increases. It added 648 cases on Tuesday, for an increase of 0.76%.
After having increases throughout early July of less than 1%, since then, the state has had an increase of at least 1% in eight of the last 15 days.
Montgomery County did not have any new COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday. It has had 748 confirmed deaths and 39 that are considered “probable,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
Maryland has had 3,327 confirmed deaths and 131 probable deaths.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
Since the middle of this month, the county has been meeting or showing “substantial” progress in six of 10 categories consistently. Prior to that, substantial progress was being made or benchmarks were met in eight categories.
As of Monday afternoon, the six benchmarks the county was meeting or showing “substantial progress” in were:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 93 (three-day average); 11 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 20 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 47% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 19% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 3.3% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 3,766 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 7.6% for the last 30 days
The four benchmarks that weren’t met or showing substantial progress were:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 132 (three-day average); four declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); six declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); five declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days
Across Maryland, more than 1.14 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.54%.
Of the 544 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 394 are in acute care and 150 are in intensive care.