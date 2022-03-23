Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Montgomery County health officials said Wednesday that county-run clinics and sites will still offer free coronavirus testing and vaccinations for the uninsured, even with assistance from a federal agency ending soon.

County Executive Marc Elrich called it an “embarrassment” that the U.S. Congress has not secured additional funding so that the Health Resources and Services Administration can continue its reimbursements for the uninsured.

The Health Resources and Services Administration announced that it was ending its reimbursements for claims for coronavirus testing or treatment on March 22 at 11:59 p.m. and for coronavirus vaccines on April 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard told reporters that because the county uses taxpayer money up front, then gets reimbursed for all costs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there would still be no cost at county sites or county-run clinics for coronavirus testing.

After June 1, the county must provide a 10% local match to those funds — unless the federal government changes that deadline, Stoddard said.

But if people receive treatment, testing or vaccines at an urgent care center, hospital, or another private provider, the reimbursements would not apply, Stoddard said.

Dr. Kathryn Kelly, a primary care physician in Silver Spring who works with the county’s uninsured and homeless population, said the change in federal reimbursements could have an impact countywide, especially on the uninsured and people of color.

Kelly said it will be important to direct people to county resources in the coming months.

“In my office, we have access to free vaccines that we will continue to give to patients in the office, whether they have insurance or not,” she said. “And it’s got to be the commitment from the physicians, because we know that being boosted is making a difference.”

Kelly said physicians have to direct patients to places like the Dennis Avenue Health Center and other county-run sites in the coming weeks for testing and vaccines.

Stoddard emphasized the need for the county to keep telling the public that vaccines and testing are free at county-run sites. If residents get tested and vaccinated and are charged, that might dissuade others from getting vaccinated, because of the fee — even though the county is still offering it for free, he said.

“It increases the burden on us collectively to do more education, and have people understand that you can go to these other places and will not be charged,” Stoddard said. “We have to constantly be able to hammer that home.”

