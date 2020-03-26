Up to 100 teens gathered for memorial service, violating state ban on large crowds
Park police were called to Cabin John Park on Wednesday night
Maryland-National Capital Park Police on Wednesday night broke up a crowd of 75 to 100 teens who gathered in Cabin John Local Park for a memorial service — more than the 10-person limit for gatherings imposed by Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order last week.
Park police wrote on Twitter Wednesday night that they found the group of students, roughly ages 17 to 20, in a park around 9 p.m. The service, they wrote, was for a friend who died.
Park police spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Coe said in an interview that the gathering was at Cabin John Local Park. The group, he said, dispersed voluntarily when the police arrived. Coe had no additional information.
Hogan announced the 10-person limit last week as one of multiple steps to reduce person-to-person interaction and to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease.
Earlier this week, Maryland State police, Montgomery County police and other law enforcement agencies told Bethesda Beat that they have occasionally been called to break up gatherings of more than 10 people, such as games of basketball and soccer. Additionally, a crowd at the cherry blossoms in the Kenwood neighborhood also led to a call to police, but visitors dispersed voluntarily.
