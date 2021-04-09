Two Gaithersburg, Silver Spring areas have had 1 COVID-19 case for every 10 people

In some areas of Montgomery County hit hard by COVID-19 cases, roughly 10% of the population has had the virus.

In two particular ZIP code areas of Gaithersburg (20877) and Silver Spring (20903), there is one coronavirus case per 10 people.

Beallsville’s 20839 ZIP code tops the county’s list at one case per 8 people — about 13% of the area’s population.

The county recorded 160 new cases on Friday morning, the most in a day in April.

Since March 2020, the county has had 67,773 cases.

Three confirmed deaths were reported in the county overnight, bringing the total during the pandemic to 1,443.

There have been another 46 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.

Here is a list of the county’s ZIP code areas, with the number of people per COVID-19 case, as of Friday morning:

● Beallsville (20839): 8

● Gaithersburg (20877): 10

● Silver Spring (20903): 10

● Silver Spring (20906): 11

● Silver Spring (20902): 11

● Montgomery Village (20886): 11

● Ashton (20861): 12

● Silver Spring (20904): 12

● Gaithersburg (20876): 13

● Spencerville (20868): 13

● Burtonsville (20866): 14

● Rockville (20853): 14

● Silver Spring (20901): 14

● Rockville (20851): 14

● Sandy Spring (20860): 15

● Germantown (20874): 15

● Takoma Park (20912): 15

● Damascus (20872): 16

● Silver Spring (20905): 16

● Germantown (20876): 16

● Clarksburg (20871): 16

● Derwood (20855): 17

● Rockville (20850): 18

● Gaithersburg (20882): 19

● Silver Spring (20910): 19

● Kensington (20895): 20

● Brookeville (20833): 20

● North Bethesda (20852): 20

● Gaithersburg (20878): 21

● Brinklow (20862): 22

● Olney (20832): 22

● Dickerson (20842): 22

● Bethesda (20814): 24

● Poolesville (20837): 25

● Glen Echo (20812): 25

● Potomac (20854): 27

● Boyds (20841): 27

● Chevy Chase (20815): 27

● Bethesda (20817): 28

● Bethesda (20816): 33

● Cabin John: (20818): 46

As of Thursday, 398,686 county residents — or 37.9% of the county’s population — have received a first dose of a vaccine.

There are 226,158 people — or 21.5% of the population — who have received a second dose of a vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Across Maryland, the number of cases increased by 1,840 on Friday morning, for a new total of 423,663.

There are 8,238 people who are confirmed to have died from the virus in the state. More than 1,240 people are hospitalized with the virus.