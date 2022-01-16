Trone tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. David Trone File photo

U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Potomac) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement his office issued Saturday evening.

In the statement, Trone, who represents Maryland’s 6th District, said:

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms.

“I’ll be voting by proxy this upcoming week so I can isolate and recuperate safely at home. My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve the folks of Maryland’s Sixth District in the meantime.

“If one thing is clear, it’s that we must do everything we can to limit the impacts of COVID-19 and that means getting everyone vaccinated. Thank you to everyone for their support.”