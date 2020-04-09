 Three men, one woman were latest from Montgomery County to die from COVID-19
Death toll at 29 in county as of Thursday

By Dan Schere
| Published:

The Maryland Department of Health released additional information on Thursday about four deaths from the coronavirus that were reported in Montgomery County.

As of Thursday morning, 29 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Montgomery County.

Of the four people whose deaths were recorded in the latest figures, three were men older than 80 and one was a woman older than 80.

The Department of Health has also reported information about other recent Montgomery County deaths before Thursday. Those include:

  • April 8: a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman older than 80 and a man older than 80
  • April 7: A man older than 80 and a man in his 60s.
  • April 6: A man older than 80, a woman older than 80, two men in their 70s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s
  • April 5: Two men in their 70s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s

Before Thursday, Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services tracked coronavirus-related death by age group in its website. As of Thursday evening, it was no longer displaying this information.

