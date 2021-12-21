The omicron COVID-19 variant has reached Montgomery County. Here’s what to know.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

With coronavirus case counts rising and the Maryland Department of Health releasing more data Monday about coronavirus spread, much of the focus has been on the omicron variant.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced earlier this month that Maryland has had omicron cases.

Montgomery County officials have not formally announced cases in the county, but Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said in an interview that there have been omicron cases in the county “not linked to travel.”

“It is definitely here. We just don’t know what percentage of our cases on a daily basis are omicron versus delta,” Stoddard — who has a Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health — said, referring to two variants.

Here are some questions and answers about the omicron variant, and what it means for Montgomery County.

What is the omicron variant?

Omicron is a variant strain of the coronavirus, originally discovered in testing specimens from Botswana and South Africa in November.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are both tracking the variant and its impact as it spreads around the world. As of Tuesday, the CDC said that it has been detected in almost all 50 states. Hogan announced the first three Maryland cases on Dec. 3.

Given the recent challenges at the state Department of Health to compile and share data on cases, Stoddard said it’s difficult to know how prevalent the virus is in Montgomery County. He said the county is looking at working with one of its contracted vendors for testing, to see if the vendor can help with sequencing to provide a clear picture of its current spread.

Does it spread more easily than delta, another common variant?

The CDC states that omicron will likely spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, or strain of the coronavirus. The organization said it’s unclear, however, whether it spreads more rapidly than the delta variant.

The World Health Organization, like the CDC, is also awaiting epidemiologic studies and other researchers around the world to see if that is the case.

Some initial studies and news reports indicate that omicron is more transmissible than delta. Stoddard said that, given his current review of reports and studies, he believes that appears to be accurate.

“Omicron appears to be twofold more infectious than delta, which itself was fivefold more infectious than the original virus,” Stoddard wrote in a text message.

Is omicron more or less potent than delta or other strains?

The CDC and World Health Organization say more studies and research are needed before determining whether omicron is causing more severe illness, either with vaccinated individuals in breakthrough cases or in unvaccinated people.

Again, some initial studies and reports indicate that omicron causes less severe illness and deaths than delta or other strains. Stoddard said that at this point, it appears omicron is causing fewer hospitalizations and deaths than in previous waves of surging cases of delta and other strains of the virus.

“I think we can’t fully conclude just how less the hospitalizations are going to end up being, because I think they lag a little bit [as a metric],” Stoddard said. “You’re still going to see a little bit of an uptick in hospitalizations in places like South Africa before we’re finished here. But even if it upticks a few more percent, you’re probably looking at maybe half as many hospitalizations as for the delta wave.”

Will omicron replace delta as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Montgomery County?

Possibly. The CDC has reported that among new cases across the United States from Dec. 12 to 18, 73.2% were omicron and 26.6% were delta.

Stoddard noted that varying circumstances in different parts of the world can lead to different outcomes. For instance, in South Africa, the spread of the coronavirus was so low when omicron was discovered that that strain became dominant quickly, he said.

Data from the United Kingdom seem to indicate the omicron and delta variants are spreading “side-by-side,” leading to high case counts in that region, Stoddard said.

“I’m not sure what it will mean for us, but it could certainly make things more complicated in the sense that, maybe we’re not talking about a replacement — maybe omicron is going to be layered on top of delta,” he said.

How well is Montgomery County prepared for this current wave?

For weeks, county officials have said high vaccination rates have helped area hospitals from reaching capacity, even as hospitalizations have started to increase.

According to the CDC COVID-19 data tracker, 82.5% of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated — one of the highest rates nationwide.

The CDC and World Health Organization have both said that even if breakthrough cases of the coronavirus occur in vaccinated individuals, the vaccines help prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

County officials have encouraged residents to get booster shots, which are available for everyone 18 and older, to offer more protection against the original coronavirus and its variants.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and Moderna announced preliminary data that show that their booster doses offer further protection against omicron.

What can residents do to prevent the spread of omicron and other strains?

County officials say:

Get vaccinated (including your booster shot if you are eligible).

Wear a mask indoors as required by law, and outdoors if in crowded places where physical distancing can’t occur.

Wash your hands frequently.

Get tested if you are traveling outside the region or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Even though hospitalizations have not increased to the levels seen in other parts of the United States, Stoddard said it’s important to think of how much the health care system has needed to react during various waves of this virus. That includes doctors, nurses and other professionals who have treated COVID-19 patients in hospitals, he said.

It’s more of a national issue than a local one at this point, Stoddard said, thanks to county residents’ efforts and the county’s high vaccination rate. But it would be a mistake to stop treating it seriously now, he added.

“I know nurses personally and doctors personally who feel an immense level of frustration with how much their services have been taken for granted,” Stoddard said. “People have just viewed [it as], ‘Oh, if I get sick, I’ll just go to the hospital,’ as if there isn’t significant risk posed to health care workers with people coming in with COVID … and there isn’t significant risk to the health care [system] generally, with people taking up beds with COVID who otherwise might not have.”

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com