.Students will take Advanced Placement exams online at home

High schoolers will take their Advanced Placement, or AP, exams online and at home instead of in-person this year due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, the College Board announced.
Students across the country who are enrolled in AP courses take the tests each year for a fee in exchange for potential college credit.
The College Board, which administers the tests, announced on its website on March 20 that traditional in-person exams would not take place this year. Instead, students will take 45-minute online exams consisting of essay-style questions. There will not be any multiple choice questions.
The College Board website states that questions are “designed and administered” to prevent cheating through security tools and plagiarism detection software.
More information about the exam schedule and other details will be released on April 3, the College Board stated.
Free online review sessions are available for students before they take each test.
In addition to the cancellation of in-person AP exams, the College Board has also cancelled the May 2 SAT. The June 6 test had not been cancelled as of last week.
