State to open COVID-19 testing site at Holy Cross Germantown

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced six additional hospital-based COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland to handle the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, including one at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.

County officials have said in previous weeks that they were working with state officials and the Maryland National Guard to establish a mass testing site in Germantown — perhaps at Montgomery College.

According to a news release, the site at Holy Cross will open by the end of next week. It’ll be open daily, and no appointment is needed.

Last week, Hogan announced 10 other hospital-based testing sites. Holy Cross Germantown is the only one of the 16 in Montgomery County.

Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, wrote in an email that the site is “in partnership with Holy Cross on the Montgomery College campus” and meant to divert traffic away from the emergency room at the hospital.

Ricci added that the daily number of tests at the site will depend on demand.

Spokespeople from the Maryland Department of Health did not immediately return calls or emails for comment.

Daily COVID-19 testing is offered at a number of sites at rotating locations throughout Montgomery County. Here is a list of testing sites this weekend.

Testing is also available at pharmacies countywide.

