State reports 106 new COVID-19 cases in county overnight
County’s death toll for confirmed cases remains at 769
The number of Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increased by 106 — or 0.6% — on Saturday morning, bringing the county’s total to 18,925, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the total at 769 confirmed deaths in the county.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths from the virus. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.
The county continues to have the highest number of deaths and the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, with 24,588 known cases.
The Department of Health reported 818 new confirmed cases overnight across the state, for a total of 99,693 cases. The statewide COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,499, with four new confirmed deaths reported Saturday.
More than 1,591,000 tests have been administered statewide, with a test positivity of 3.4%.
Montgomery County is tracking metrics to measure conditions of the pandemic and to help determine when and how to continue reopening. The figures are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Friday, the county’s metrics were:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 72% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for two days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 23 (three-day average); four declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 2 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● Number of new confirmed cases: 87 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 79 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● ICU bed utilization rate: 66% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 31% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Test positivity: 3.1% (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14
● Tests administered: 3,513 (three-day average); 11% testing capacity in the last 30 days
Of the 460 patients currently hospitalized with the virus, 353 are in acute care and 107 are in intensive care. More than 13,500 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.