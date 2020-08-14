UPDATED: State orders AdvaGenix to stop COVID-19 testing due to ‘improper’ procedures
State says patient health, safety endangered; will supply thousands of test kits to help fill gap
This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020, to include additional background and at 4:10 p.m. to add comments from Council Member Hans Riemer. It was also updated at 5:10 p.m. to include comments from a spokeswoman for the county’s health department.
Rockville lab AdvaGenix was ordered by the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Quality on Friday to immediately stop providing COVID-19 testing because of “improper laboratory and COVID-19 testing procedures that endanger patient health, safety, and welfare.”
The state issued the order after state officials raised concerns about the company’s testing and processing protocols earlier this week.
On Thursday, Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s health officer, ordered almost all of the county-operated testing sites to temporarily shut down until alternative testing could be found. AdvaGenix has provided 88% of the county-administered testing and provided self-administered tests primarily for asymptomatic residents.
In an email Friday afternoon, Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the state health department, wrote that the order followed a joint investigation by federal and state officials that found “pre-analytic deficiencies” that might have affected the outcomes of the tests.
The state estimated that as many as 17,254 people might have been affected. Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county’s health department, told Bethesda Beat Friday afternoon that approximately 18,000 residents have been given an AdvaGenix test in the county.
AdvaGenix provided roughly 8% of the more than 261,000 tests that have been administered in the county by various entities and providers.
AdvaGenix could not be reached for comment on Thursday or Friday.
“State and county health officials are working together closely to address the situation,” Gischlar wrote. “At Governor [Larry] Hogan’s direction, the state will supply Montgomery County with at least 5,000 test kits a week through CIAN Diagnostics laboratories to make up for the test shortage.”
The state’s order stops AdvaGenix’s COVID-19 testing until it has corrected the “deficient practices,” he wrote.
Anderson said the county will be administering the state-provided tests, but because they are not self-administered like the AdvaGenix tests, staffing and other details are still being worked out. Some testing sites might have to be relocated as well, she said.
The county is also working on other alternatives for testing, she said, and will know more about rescheduling canceled testing appointments once new dates are scheduled.
The federal and state investigation was completed on Wednesday, but at a media briefing Thursday afternoon, Gayles said county officials were not yet aware of the specific concerns regarding AdvaGenix.
As part of the state order, AdvaGenix must not collect or process any tests until the state lifts the suspension of its laboratory permit and must not represent that it is authorized to conduct coronavirus testing to the public.
The company was also ordered to immediately notify all patients that it tested for COVID-19 that the test results are “erroneous or questionable” and advise them to be retested.
A public notice must be placed on the lab’s website to state that it isn’t certified to provide test collection or analysis. Within 48 hours, the lab has to provide the state with a list of all patients who were tested.
Other requirements include cooperating with the state, providing a list of all other entities that it has contracts with for COVID-19 testing, and protecting patients’ personal information.
The only county-operated testing site that is resuming for now is the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center, which will use state-provided testing.
In an announcement of the testing suspension released Thursday, Gayles recommended that residents who have been tested in the past two weeks with an AdvaGenix test at a county testing site be retested at another location.
It was not immediately clear if the governor’s announcement will prompt the county to reopen all of its testing sites.
Gayles said Thursday that county officials are working to reschedule people who had canceled appointments as quickly as possible.
There are more than 30 testing sites operated by the county, state, medical providers and others in the county.
Montgomery County Council Member Hans Riemer told Bethesda Beat Friday afternoon that the state’s order shutting down AdvaGenix’s COVID-19 testing is a “big problem” for the county’s public health response.
“I think the private sector has reasonable testing capacity but it’s more about having the public component to it,” he said. “[Testing has] been too slow to come online in the first place and it appears there’s a problem it it.”
Riemer noted that the county’s goal was to increase its capacity to 20,000 tests per week in September and 30,000 tests per week in October. The expansion was based on the AdvaGenix contract, he said.
Putting the county’s “eggs all in one basket” with AdvaGenix testing without a backup plan was “poor planning,” he said.
“The state stepping in to provide 5,000 tests per week is nice, but doesn’t replace what we were seeking to provide,” Riemer said. “There’s still a very significant gap in the public health component.”
He said he hopes the county’s health department will take immediate action to deploy alternative testing through other private labs in the area. The council requested regular updates on the situation, he said.
The state’s order isn’t clear on whether the problem with AdvaGenix can be easily fixed, Riemer said, which leaves uncertainty for when it can resume testing.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.