State has had greater daily case increase than Montgomery last 11 days
County remaining under 1% each day
As Montgomery County has been staying consistently under 1% in its daily increase in COVID-19 cases, the state has not.
Four times in the last seven days, the state’s daily increase has been at least 1%.
The last time the county’s increase was as high as 1% was July 7.
There have been 16,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County as of Monday morning — a 0.4% increase from Sunday.
On Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported that there have been 78,685 known COVID-19 cases statewide — a 0.7% increase since Sunday.
More than 958,600 tests have been administered in Maryland, with a positivity rate of 4.5%. The positivity rate has been under 5% for 24 days.
According to Montgomery County’s data dashboard, the county is meeting or showing “substantial progress” in six of its 10 benchmarks, as of Sunday afternoon. The data are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
The county color-coded its progress on the benchmarks for months to indicate whether a benchmark has been met or shown progress.
But on Friday, it removed the colors and replaced it with black type. However, in the past, the county has considered 11 days — the number currently in the COVID-19-related deaths category — to not meet a benchmark or show “substantial progress.”
Those benchmarks are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 91 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive care unit hospitalizations: 26 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 47% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 21% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 4% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 3,222 (three-day average); 5.9% testing capacity in the last 30 days
The benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 2 (three-day average); 11 declining days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 105 (three-day average); six declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); six declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been meet for seven days
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths in the state. The state reported four new confirmed deaths Monday morning, bringing the total or the county to 734.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths from the virus. “Probable” deaths have COVID-19 listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed with laboratory tests.
The county has had the second highest number of confirmed cases behind Prince George’s County, which has had 20,690 cases.
Statewide, the death toll increased to 3,252.
Of the 463 people currently hospitalized with the virus across the state, 327 are in acute care and 136 are in intensive care. Nearly 11,900 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
