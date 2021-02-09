State applies brakes on county’s COVID-19 vaccine supplies as shipments shrink

A resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a county-run clinic at White Oak Recreation Center in early January. The clinics are by appointment only and do not allow walk-ins. Photo from Montgomery County

The Montgomery County health department is scheduled to get about 4,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week — 1,000 fewer than last week’s shipment of 5,500.

Last week’s shipment of 5,500 was down from the county’s usual shipment of around 10,000, which, even at that level, is “insufficient,” County Council President Tom Hucker said during a media briefing on Monday morning.

“We could vaccinate 25,000 or more of our residents every week if the state would just give us the doses,” he said. “We appreciate the state providing reimbursable payments for local health departments, but we need the vaccinations and help with operational changes now.”

County officials said they were not told why they received a smaller allocation and renewed their calls for the state to boost its weekly distribution.

But Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, replied that there are questions about Montgomery County’s vaccine rollout.

He wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday morning that data suggest that the county might be “sitting on thousands of doses” and that the county is lagging in administering them.

“We are in need of an explanation about this,” Ricci wrote.

But Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said during a briefing to the council on Tuesday morning that the data were “not entirely accurate.”

Over the last month, the county has distributed more than 99% of its vaccine doses on a weekly basis, Gayles said.

However, last week, the county hit a few snags. It had to cancel one clinic because of snowfall, and the weather affected another clinic, as well.

In addition, a significant number of appointments had to be canceled last week because people were scheduling appointments, were not eligible for the county health department’s vaccine rollout. The county government is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and residents who are age 75 and older.

Gayles said those factors affected the number of doses carried over into the current week. He said they would all be administered this week, along with all of the vaccine doses the county expects to receive Tuesday.

Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county’s health department, told Bethesda Beat that she was not sure how many doses were left over from last week, but it was “several thousand.”

Since coronavirus inoculations began in late December, county officials have called on Maryland health officials to allocate more vaccine doses. The county has six hospitals with thousands of medical employees, and one of the largest populations of residents age 75 and older — both of which are high-priority groups for the vaccine.

The state receives up to 72,000 vaccine doses from the federal government each week. The supply is divided among the state’s jurisdictions.

County officials have argued they are not receiving a fair share and need more help from the federal and state governments.

Hucker has previously brought up data that show that the county government’s allocation of first doses of the vaccine is lower than in smaller counties, adjusted for population.

The 4,500 doses from the state this week are “far less than our fair share on a per-capita basis, since we make up about 17% of the state population,” Hucker said Monday.

The vaccines currently being used require two doses, spaced weeks apart.

The state chart that Hucker has previously shared shows that, as of Jan. 22, the county received 2.6 first doses per 100 residents — about 26,900 doses for a population of roughly 1.1 million.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the county has vaccinated 8.2% of its population, or more than 85,900 people, as of Monday

But county officials argue that many health care workers, who make up the majority of people in Phase 1A, do not live in the county, so the actual percentage is mostly likely smaller.

In comparison, Talbot County sits at the top of the list for the highest proportion of its population that has been vaccinated — 15%. Talbot’s population is about 36,900.

But Ricci said that the data appear to show that the county is not using all of its doses. Specifically, the county still has 6,000 first doses it has not administered yet.

“We have cross-checked this [lag] and one thing we have determined is that the county health department is not updating data on weekends,” he wrote. “As you know providers are required to report administrations within 24 hours. These lags make it much harder to present a full picture of vaccinations to the public.

“It also, of course, makes it harder for health officials to make allocation decisions since this would seem to suggest the county is sitting on thousands of doses. Which could certainly be the case, but we obviously hope not.”

Ricci noted that allocations to counties are based on population and are divided among all providers, including hospitals, and not just county health departments.

The determination of how many vaccines the state gives the county each week appears to be a difference in when the state and the county record data, Dr. Raymond Crowel, director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, said during Monday’s briefing.

On Jan. 28, the Montgomery County Council sent a letter to Hogan, thanking him for having a discussion with County Executive Marc Elrich about some of the concerns that the county has regarding vaccinations. In its letter, the council acknowledged that the state’s supply of the vaccine is insufficient.

The council laid out several concerns, including the decreasing number of vaccines being allocated to the county’s health department and the need for coordination among public and private vaccinators.

The council requested that the state tell any vaccinators in the county that are not using all of their doses to redirect them to the county’s health department.

Other issues included equity in administering the vaccine supply for the most affected communities and the need for an increase in the number of vaccine doses for teachers and school staff members.

The officials also asked for the state’s PrepMod system, which tracks the vaccine appointments, to be modified so it can prioritize certain groups for the vaccine, which it currently cannot distinguish.

The council asked for safeguards to be put in place to prohibit people from signing up for an appointment unless they personally received the link. The state is working on unique appointment links that can only be used once, and therefore, not shared and reused.

In addition, the council asked for more information and data to be shared on the distribution of the vaccine in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and other congregate settings. The vaccines are being administered by a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in those settings.

“We are troubled about the lack of vaccine updates in nursing and group homes, and vaccinations for people with developmental disabilities and their support professionals and caregivers,” Hucker said. “We need to know what the vaccination plan is for our independent senior living communities. We need the Department of Health to clarify and discuss the roles and responsibilities for inspection and remediation of deficiencies related to the inspections across these vulnerable populations.”

The Rockville City Council also sent a letter to Hogan and Dennis Schrader, acting secretary of the state’s health department, on Jan. 26, expressing its concern about the number of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated to the county compared to other jurisdictions.

“Montgomery is the most heavily populated county in the state, with the second highest caseload numbers. … and a disproportionate concentration of healthcare workers; yet, other are receiving a higher per capita distribution of vaccines,” the letter said. “It is critical that the state take these factors into account and make the distribution more equitable.”

The Rockville council also noted concerns about confusion regarding the state’s vaccine distribution and registration process.

On Feb. 2, Schrader wrote to Montgomery County and Rockville that the state has planned enhancements to the PrepMod registration system, including the unique links and the ability to create a link for a specific location.

He mentioned the governor’s “GoVax” education and outreach initiative and the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force that will focus on minority communities and vulnerable populations in the coming weeks. This program will include clinical mobile screening units, mobile public health education units, and information flyers.

Maryland health officials, including Dr. Jinlene Chan, the acting deputy secretary of the state’s health department, are scheduled to address the county’s concerns at the County Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

Need help with preregistering for a vaccine?

Those who are eligible for preregistration in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C and need assistance can call 240-777-2982 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.