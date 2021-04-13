Seven-day COVID-19 average case rate in Montgomery County holding steady

Chart by Karilyn Mason

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents has been relatively consistent for the past week, with the rate around 11 cases per 100,000 people on most days.

On Monday, the county’s Department of Health and Human Services reported that the county was averaging 11.4 cases per 100,000 residents, up slightly from 11 cases per 100,000 residents one week before.

The case rate has fallen considerably from 49.8 cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 12. Since late February, it has stayed around 10 cases per 100,000.

Montgomery County recorded 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning and has had 68,260 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county has added anywhere from 70 to 160 cases per day in March and April.

The county has had 1,447 confirmed deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. No new confirmed deaths have been added since Sunday.

There have been 261,836 Montgomery County residents who have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, which is nearly a quarter of the county’s population. There have been 439,819 residents (41.8%) who have been partially vaccinated.

Across Maryland as of Tuesday, there had been 428,799 cases of COVID-19 and 8,298 confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.