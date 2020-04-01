 Second Montgomery County resident dies from from coronavirus disease
  • .2020
  • .Second Montgomery County resident dies from from coronavirus disease

Second Montgomery County resident dies from from coronavirus disease

Man in his 60s died Friday after being hospitalized

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County officials said Wednesday that a man in his 60s died from coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, on Friday after being hospitalized.

He is the second person in the county reported to have died from the virus.

The man was admitted to the hospital on Friday after experiencing symptoms from the virus, according to a county press release on Wednesday. He died several hours later.

County officials wrote that the man got the virus from community transmission, and not travel or another known case.

Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said in the press release that the man’s death was tragic and the county’s thoughts are with the family.

“Unfortunately, with the virulence of this disease, we may see additional deaths before we see the end of this pandemic locally,” he said.

There was no indication in the press release why the death was announced five days after it happened.

Last month, a Montgomery woman in her 40s with an underlying health condition died from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, 447 people in Montgomery County had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

The total number of Marylanders who have died from COVID-19 increased from 18 to 31 overnight. State officials did not release additional information about the new deaths or indicate if the Montgomery County man was one of the additional 13 deaths announced on Wednesday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Albornoz

Vapes, e-cigarettes sales can’t be near Montgomery County middle, high schools

Also under new law, no one under 21 can buy products

Swastikas drawn on Rockville synagogue

Vandalism captured on surveillance video
boundary map

Delay of MCPS boundary analysis ‘highly likely’

School district to ‘focus on student learning’

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Office Services Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Part-Time Lead House Manager |

Round House Theatre

Substitute Teacher |

Oneness-Family School

Test Administrator |

Pearson

Media Director |

hz

Weekend and Weekday House Manager/Box Office Associate |

Imagination Stage

Marketing Buyer |

GEICO

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending