Second Montgomery County resident dies from from coronavirus disease
Man in his 60s died Friday after being hospitalized
Montgomery County officials said Wednesday that a man in his 60s died from coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, on Friday after being hospitalized.
He is the second person in the county reported to have died from the virus.
The man was admitted to the hospital on Friday after experiencing symptoms from the virus, according to a county press release on Wednesday. He died several hours later.
County officials wrote that the man got the virus from community transmission, and not travel or another known case.
Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said in the press release that the man’s death was tragic and the county’s thoughts are with the family.
“Unfortunately, with the virulence of this disease, we may see additional deaths before we see the end of this pandemic locally,” he said.
There was no indication in the press release why the death was announced five days after it happened.
Last month, a Montgomery woman in her 40s with an underlying health condition died from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday morning, 447 people in Montgomery County had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
The total number of Marylanders who have died from COVID-19 increased from 18 to 31 overnight. State officials did not release additional information about the new deaths or indicate if the Montgomery County man was one of the additional 13 deaths announced on Wednesday.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com
For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.
To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.