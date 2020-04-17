School Notes: Certain graduation requirements waived for high school seniors
Plus: Board of Education to meet Tuesday, will receive COVID-19 update
Some graduation requirements eased for seniors
The Maryland State Board of Education this week voted to waive some graduation requirements for this year’s high school seniors.
All of the actions taken by the state board were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time since 2009, state tests in Algebra I, biology and English 10 have been suspended. Typically, seniors would be required to pass the tests, and if they were unable to pass, they would complete a “bridge project,” overseen by a teacher knowledgeable in the content areas.
This year’s seniors also will not be required to complete student service learning (SSL) hours. Hours are usually earned through volunteer work.
Also waived were some hours that students studying to become cosmetologists, barbers or nail technicians usually need to complete for certification.
All seniors will still be required to earn 21 credits to graduate, but local school districts that require additional credits can reduce those requirements. Some school districts in the state require up to 26 credits for graduation.
School board to hold virtual meeting on Tuesday
The Montgomery County Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday and receive an update on MCPS’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members will also receive a briefing about the state legislative session that concluded in March.
The public portion of the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end around 1:30 p.m., according to the agenda. It will be streamed on the school district’s website.
The board accepted written testimony from the public that will be acknowledged during the meeting.