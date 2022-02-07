Rockville extends vaccine mandate to contractors, subcontractors

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

This story was updated at 4 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022, to correct a reference to coronavirus booster shots, which are required for Rockville city employees.

Months after passing a vaccine mandate for city employees, Rockville approved a similar requirement in January — contractors and subcontractors must provide proof of vaccination when working in city buildings.

The ordinance does not apply to current contracts with the city, and it allows for religious and medical exemptions — just as the employee vaccine mandate does.

The policy also allows people who lease space in city buildings to require proof of vaccination for guests who attend their events.

Rockville City Manager Rob DiSpirito said in an interview this week that the contractor policy aligns with the vaccine mandate for city employees that took effect in mid-November.

DiSpirito said that of the city’s roughly 600 employees, around five ended up leaving because of the mandate. Most of those were not police officers, he said.

DiSpirito said there’s a risk that some contractors might not do business with the city because of the new mandate, but it’s more important to protect employees from COVID-19 infection from unvaccinated contractors.

Companies do not need to require that all of their employees are vaccinated — only those who interact indoors with city employees, DiSpirito said.

“The greater good, in our opinion, is the safety of our employees and those others that would be needing to work in our buildings. … [Losing contractors and bidders] is a problem I’d rather have than the further spread of the virus,” he said.

Takoma Park is another municipality in Montgomery County to require that municipal employees be vaccinated. Takoma Park also requires the vaccine for “independent contractors, interns, and temporary workers.” Gaithersburg does not require either.

Takoma Park’s policy for employees says employees and others must get a booster shot when they are eligible.

DiSpirito said that Rockville is considering whether to require boosters for contractors. They are required for city employees, he said.

He said each government has its own factors for making decisions, such as Montgomery County having to consider collective bargaining agreements with unions.

“We’re all just trying to navigate this best we can with the health standards that we have, to keep our residents and employees safe,” DiSpirito said.

Brian Levine, the vice president of government affairs for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, deferred comment on Rockville’s contractor policy to the Rockville Chamber of Commerce.

Marji Graf, the president and CEO of the Rockville Chamber of Commerce, declined to comment on the policy.

Marilyn Balcombe, the president and CEO of the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, wrote in an email that she has preliminary questions about the enforceability and effectiveness of a contractor mandate policy.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com