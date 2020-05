Rate of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County generally lower in affluent areas

Six Silver Spring ZIP codes among the 10 highest by percentage

Bethesda Beat Staff

The number of COVID-19 cases is generally much lower in affluent areas of Montgomery County, according to an analysis of state data.

Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg/North Potomac, Kensington, North Bethesda, Potomac, and Rockville all are in the bottom half — indicating a lower rate — when ZIP codes in the county are ranked by percentage of the population to test positive.

By contrast, most of the ZIP codes in less affluent areas are among those with the highest rates.

The data are provided for the 34 ZIP codes in the county where at least eight cases have been reported.

The calculations in the list below are approximate. While the case data is current as of Thursday, the population for each ZIP code comes from five-year estimates the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released last year, covering 2014 to 2018.

In many cases, the number of cases in a ZIP code is greatly influenced by the presence of senior living facilities where there have been outbreaks of the disease.

For example, ZIP code 20814, taking in downtown Bethesda and north to Grosvenor, has a relatively high rate compared to the other Bethesda/Chevy Chase ZIP codes. That’s mostly because 20814 contains four “congregate living facilities” — such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities — with coronavirus cases, according to data on the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 website on Wednesdat.

They include:

• Bethesda Health and Rehabilitation Center (68 resident cases and 23 staff cases)

• Carriage Hill (13 resident cases and 17 staff cases)

• Sunrise Senior Living (6 resident cases and 9 staff cases)

• Maplewood Park Place (2 resident cases and 5 staff cases)

Six Silver Spring ZIP codes are among the 10 with the highest percentage of residents who tested positive.

Silver Spring has two congregate facilities with among the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases among residents and employees in the county — Regency Care and Manor Care.

Manor Care in Silver Spring has had 59 resident cases and 29 staff cases. Regency Care has had 53 resident cases and 32 staff cases.

***

The first list below shows Montgomery County ZIP codes ranked by the percentage of the population that has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Percentage of residents in each ZIP code that has contracted COVID-19:

20903 (Silver Spring): 1.93%

20860 (Sandy Spring): 1.64%

20902 (Silver Spring): 1.29%

20877 (Gaithersburg): 1.15%

20906 (Silver Spring): 1.11%

20904 (Silver Spring): 1.03%

20886 (Montgomery Village): 0.97%

20901 (Silver Spring): 0.92%

20912 (Takoma Park): 0.91%

20910 (Silver Spring): 0.74%

20879 (Gaithersburg): 0.73%

20851 (Rockville): 0.67%

20853 (Rockville): 0.67%

20905 (Silver Spring): 0.65%

20895 (Kensington): 0.62%

20866 (Burtonsville): 0.61%

20876 (Germantown): 0.60%

20814 (Bethesda): 0.56%

20874 (Germantown): 0.56%

20872 (Damascus): 0.56%

20815 (Chevy Chase): 0.45%

20841 (Boyds): 0.43%

20854 (Potomac): 0.43%

20850 (Rockville): 0.43%

20855 (Derwood): 0.41%

20832 (Olney): 0.39%

20852 (North Bethesda): 0.39%

20817 (Bethesda): 0.39%

20882 (Gaithersburg): 0.38%

20871 (Clarksburg): 0.35%

20878 (Gaithersburg): 0.33%

20816 (Bethesda): 0.27%

20837 (Poolesville): 0.27%

20833 (Brookeville): 0.19%

***

Number of actual COVID-19 cases in each ZIP code (not factoring in population):

20906 (Silver Spring): 782

20902 (Silver Spring): 675

20904 (Silver Spring): 586

20903 (Silver Spring): 505

20877 (Gaithersburg): 449

20874 (Germantown): 340

20901 (Silver Spring): 331

20886 (Montgomery Village): 330

20910 (Silver Spring): 319

20912 (Takoma Park): 240

20850 (Rockville): 220

20854 (Potomac): 210

20878 (Gaithersburg): 210

20853 (Rockville): 208

20879 (Gaithersburg): 204

20852 (North Bethesda): 182

20876 (Germantown): 173

20814 (Bethesda): 163

20817 (Bethesda): 142

20815 (Chevy Chase): 137

20895 (Kensington): 121

20905 (Silver Spring): 118

20832 (Olney): 103

20851 (Rockville): 101

20866 (Burtonsville): 98

20872 (Damascus): 72

20871 (Clarksburg): 70

20855 (Derwood): 59

20882 (Gaithersburg): 51

20860 (Sandy Spring): 46

20841 (Boyds): 45

20816 (Bethesda): 45

20837 (Poolesville): 17

20833 (Brookeville): 15

***

Not listed or measured

The state only lists ZIP codes that have had at least eight confirmed COVID-19 cases. The following have not reached that level:

20812 (Glen Echo)

20818 (Cabin John)

20837 (Poolesville)

20838 (Barnesville)

20839 (Beallsville)

20842 (Dickerson)

20861 (Ashton)

20862 (Brinklow)

20868 (Spencerville)

20880 (Washington Grove)

20896 (Garrett Park)

20899 (Gaithersburg)