Rate of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County generally lower in affluent areas
Six Silver Spring ZIP codes among the 10 highest by percentage
The number of COVID-19 cases is generally much lower in affluent areas of Montgomery County, according to an analysis of state data.
Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg/North Potomac, Kensington, North Bethesda, Potomac, and Rockville all are in the bottom half — indicating a lower rate — when ZIP codes in the county are ranked by percentage of the population to test positive.
By contrast, most of the ZIP codes in less affluent areas are among those with the highest rates.
The data are provided for the 34 ZIP codes in the county where at least eight cases have been reported.
The calculations in the list below are approximate. While the case data is current as of Thursday, the population for each ZIP code comes from five-year estimates the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released last year, covering 2014 to 2018.
In many cases, the number of cases in a ZIP code is greatly influenced by the presence of senior living facilities where there have been outbreaks of the disease.
For example, ZIP code 20814, taking in downtown Bethesda and north to Grosvenor, has a relatively high rate compared to the other Bethesda/Chevy Chase ZIP codes. That’s mostly because 20814 contains four “congregate living facilities” — such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities — with coronavirus cases, according to data on the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 website on Wednesdat.
They include:
• Bethesda Health and Rehabilitation Center (68 resident cases and 23 staff cases)
• Carriage Hill (13 resident cases and 17 staff cases)
• Sunrise Senior Living (6 resident cases and 9 staff cases)
• Maplewood Park Place (2 resident cases and 5 staff cases)
Six Silver Spring ZIP codes are among the 10 with the highest percentage of residents who tested positive.
Silver Spring has two congregate facilities with among the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases among residents and employees in the county — Regency Care and Manor Care.
Manor Care in Silver Spring has had 59 resident cases and 29 staff cases. Regency Care has had 53 resident cases and 32 staff cases.
***
The first list below shows Montgomery County ZIP codes ranked by the percentage of the population that has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Percentage of residents in each ZIP code that has contracted COVID-19:
20903 (Silver Spring): 1.93%
20860 (Sandy Spring): 1.64%
20902 (Silver Spring): 1.29%
20877 (Gaithersburg): 1.15%
20906 (Silver Spring): 1.11%
20904 (Silver Spring): 1.03%
20886 (Montgomery Village): 0.97%
20901 (Silver Spring): 0.92%
20912 (Takoma Park): 0.91%
20910 (Silver Spring): 0.74%
20879 (Gaithersburg): 0.73%
20851 (Rockville): 0.67%
20853 (Rockville): 0.67%
20905 (Silver Spring): 0.65%
20895 (Kensington): 0.62%
20866 (Burtonsville): 0.61%
20876 (Germantown): 0.60%
20814 (Bethesda): 0.56%
20874 (Germantown): 0.56%
20872 (Damascus): 0.56%
20815 (Chevy Chase): 0.45%
20841 (Boyds): 0.43%
20854 (Potomac): 0.43%
20850 (Rockville): 0.43%
20855 (Derwood): 0.41%
20832 (Olney): 0.39%
20852 (North Bethesda): 0.39%
20817 (Bethesda): 0.39%
20882 (Gaithersburg): 0.38%
20871 (Clarksburg): 0.35%
20878 (Gaithersburg): 0.33%
20816 (Bethesda): 0.27%
20837 (Poolesville): 0.27%
20833 (Brookeville): 0.19%
***
Number of actual COVID-19 cases in each ZIP code (not factoring in population):
20906 (Silver Spring): 782
20902 (Silver Spring): 675
20904 (Silver Spring): 586
20903 (Silver Spring): 505
20877 (Gaithersburg): 449
20874 (Germantown): 340
20901 (Silver Spring): 331
20886 (Montgomery Village): 330
20910 (Silver Spring): 319
20912 (Takoma Park): 240
20850 (Rockville): 220
20854 (Potomac): 210
20878 (Gaithersburg): 210
20853 (Rockville): 208
20879 (Gaithersburg): 204
20852 (North Bethesda): 182
20876 (Germantown): 173
20814 (Bethesda): 163
20817 (Bethesda): 142
20815 (Chevy Chase): 137
20895 (Kensington): 121
20905 (Silver Spring): 118
20832 (Olney): 103
20851 (Rockville): 101
20866 (Burtonsville): 98
20872 (Damascus): 72
20871 (Clarksburg): 70
20855 (Derwood): 59
20882 (Gaithersburg): 51
20860 (Sandy Spring): 46
20841 (Boyds): 45
20816 (Bethesda): 45
20837 (Poolesville): 17
20833 (Brookeville): 15
***
Not listed or measured
The state only lists ZIP codes that have had at least eight confirmed COVID-19 cases. The following have not reached that level:
20812 (Glen Echo)
20818 (Cabin John)
20837 (Poolesville)
20838 (Barnesville)
20839 (Beallsville)
20842 (Dickerson)
20861 (Ashton)
20862 (Brinklow)
20868 (Spencerville)
20880 (Washington Grove)
20896 (Garrett Park)
20899 (Gaithersburg)