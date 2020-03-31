Police working on how to enforce Hogan’s stay-at-home order
Order allows travel for essential reasons such as food, medical attention, exercise
Two police agencies said Tuesday that they are working out how to enforce Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order.
Hogan’s order, which he issued Monday, prohibits residents from leaving their homes except for essential reasons such as getting food, seeking medical attention or medicine, and getting exercise outside, while still not congregating.
Workers of businesses that are considered essential may leave their home for work purposes, and are encouraged to carry a letter from their employer explaining the reason the business is staying open and its employees are traveling.
The stay-at-home-order also mandates that people traveling into Maryland from outside the state quarantine for 14 days, unless they are traveling from a neighboring state or from anywhere in the greater Washington, D.C. region.
As of Tuesday morning there were 388 cases of coronavirus in Montgomery County and 1,660 in Maryland.
Hogan’s order is the latest in a series of steps to limit crowd sizes and slow the spread of the virus. The stay-at-home order carries a penalty of a $5,000 and up to a year in prison for violators – the same penalty for another executive order Hogan issued this month that bans groups of 10 or more from gathering.
Lt. Andrew Crawford, a spokesman for Rockville police, said on Tuesday that his department is still determining how exactly it will enforce the order.
“At this point, we’re still kind of creating policy, so it’s a little early for us to really comment on everything, other than there’s a stay in place order,” he said.
Crawford said the order’s guidance about essential workers providing an exemption letter from their employer is not mandatory, but recommended. He said police wouldn’t ask every person if they were out for essential business or to provide a letter.
“It’s case by case. I’m not sure we would always call the reference, but having a letter for essential purposes would make it better,” he said.
Crawford said it’s more likely officers would ask people their reasons for leaving the house during more everyday interactions with the community.
“If we encounter somebody in a traffic accident or a traffic violation, anything along those lines…,” he said.
“Conversation is how we’re gonna be able to determine that. It all depends how we encounter them. It’s going to depend on what they say and what we observe.”
Montgomery County police could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday morning.
Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow Jones III issued guidance in a press release Tuesday morning. The press release says state troopers will enforce Hogan’s order, but won’t ask drivers where they are going just to determine if their travel is essential.
The press release says that “if, in the course of the regular performance” of their duties, such as a traffic stop or crash investigation, troopers find out someone was traveling for non-essential reasons, they can take “enforcement action in consultation with the state’s attorney’s office in that jurisdiction.”
The state police’s guidance also says drivers in Maryland don’t need documentation about the purpose of their travel, but it might help if they are questioned.
Melissa Chotiner, a Montgomery County Parks spokeswoman, said on Tuesday that Hogan’s order on Monday doesn’t mean much of a change to what the department has been doing. But the department is reiterating the need for people to practice social distancing, or staying at least six feet apart from others.
“We are really trying to message about the Capital Crescent Trail, because we are still seeing people crowding on that trail. It’s been a challenge because it’s not as wide as some of the other trails and it’s so popular,” she said.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com
***
For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.
To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here