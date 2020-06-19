On day of phase 2 reopening, Montgomery County’s COVID-19 case increase stays low
Data show nine of 10 benchmarks met or showing 'significant progress'
On the day Montgomery County will move into the second phase of its reopening, state officials reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, a 0.5% increase from the day prior.
Montgomery County’s single-day increase in cases has now been less than 1% for seven of the last eight days.
Also, the latest data show Montgomery County hitting or making significant progress on nine of 10 benchmarks. In the most recent data, posted Thursday afternoon, the benchmark for the percentage of acute care hospital beds in use was met for the first time.
At 5 p.m. Friday, some social distancing restrictions will be lifted in the county to allow indoor dining, indoor religious services, use of public gyms and gatherings of up to 50 people.
The decision, announced Monday, was made because the county has “achieved its benchmarks,” which are data used as guidance to determine when it is safe to lift more restrictions for businesses and amenities.
The nine benchmarks that the dashboard shows to be met or showing significant progress as of Thursday afternoon are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 185 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: four (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 73 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 61% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 43% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 7% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: four (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 68 (three-day average); 12 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 68% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 12 days
The one benchmark that the dashboard shows hasn’t been met is:
● Tests administered: 1,113 (three-day average); 3.9% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)
The county added three new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, according to state data. The total of confirmed deaths in the county is now 670.
Another 40 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause on a death certificate but it has not been confirmed through a laboratory test.
In Maryland, there have been 63,548 cases of the coronavirus, according to Friday morning’s data. That’s an increase of 319 cases, or 0.5%, from Thursday.
There have been 2,901 confirmed deaths in Maryland. The state’s positivity rate is 5.4%.