Officials lack data about student attendance during remote learning
One month in, state leader says there are ‘a lot of absent students’
State and local officials are still “trying to get a handle” on how to ensure all students are participating in remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Montgomery County Public Schools officials say they don’t yet have data about how many students haven’t logged on to online classes since remote learning began a month ago.
During a meeting of the Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday, state Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said statewide data on attendance is lacking, too, but “we do have a lot of absent students we’re trying to find.”
Salmon said many school districts in the state have reached every student, but larger school districts are “having more difficulty substantiating.”
MCPS is the largest school district in the state, with more than 166,000 students in 208 schools.
State school board member David Steiner of Baltimore City pressed Salmon for concrete data about student attendance, saying it is a critical data point to shape future decisions.
“Anything we do in the future is all going to depend on knowing as much as we can about slippages and access to learning,” Steiner said.
Typically, taking attendance is as simple as whether a student is physically present in class. But, now, without a universal schedule or required times for students to check in, it’s proving more difficult.
Traditional daily attendance won’t be taken in MCPS, spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday morning.
Instead, the district will focus on student “engagement” by tracking the completion of assignments, attendance of live classes or virtual office hours, connecting with teachers via phone or email, and returning paper copies of assignments if families choose not to participate in online learning.
Onijala wrote that MCPS expects to have data this week about student participation in online learning.
During a virtual community forum Wednesday night, MCPS Associate Superintendent Niki Hazel said teachers have changed teachers’ “virtual office hours” to “check-ins.” The goal is for students to log in during their teachers’ office hours to receive guidance and ask questions.
“We really want our teachers and our students to use that time that’s been provided to check in with one another,” Hazel said. ” … Even though you receive your materials on Monday, we want you checking in with your teachers … and really making sure the teachers and students have those opportunities together throughout the week.”
Ruschelle Reuben, associate superintendent in the MCPS Office of Student and Family Support and Engagement said staff members reach out to families whose students are found to not be logging on to classes. Staff then help families get the resources they need – laptops, internet or emotional support, Reuben said.
The University of Washington’s Center for Reinventing Public Education is tracking 100 school districts’ response to the coronavirus pandemic in several categories, including approaches to tracking attendance. MCPS is included in the research, and is among the 30 districts that report having some expectation to track student attendance and engagement.
The database does not elaborate on districts’ processes for tracking student attendance, but says some examples include asking students to log in each day to a virtual platform, asking students to download daily assignments, responding to a “question of the day,” or teachers recording attendance via phone calls to students’ homes.
Tracking attendance will be critical to shaping school districts’ reopening plans, researchers say. The data will help focus school districts’ resources to students who might experience significant learning loss due to prolonged absence from instruction. Comprehensive data could also help school districts identify early on which students are struggling to access online learning and intervene before notable learning loss occurs.
Information released by other large school districts shows many are using approaches similar to MCPS’.
New York City schools, for example, track attendance by monitoring “daily meaningful interactions,” which could include completing an assignment, responding to a teacher’s email or participating in an online class discussion.
Denver schools let students sign an online form each day, email a photo of work they’ve done to a teacher or log in to their online learning portals to be considered “present.”
Other districts, like in Broward County, Fla., are using more straightforward approaches, requiring students to sign in to online portals each day. Parents are notified each day a student does not log in.
In an interview in early April, MCPS Chief Academic Officer Maria Navarro said school leaders must realize that some students still do not have access to the internet or have competing responsibilities while learning from home — like caring for younger siblings while parents work — that could affect their ability to routinely complete school work.
Any tracking of participation would not be used for punishment, but to proactively find ways to help students connect, Navarro said.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com