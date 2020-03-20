 Number of positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery jumps from 33 to 51
Number of positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery jumps from 33 to 51

Bethesda Beat Staff
The number of coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in Montgomery County has jumped to 51, according to new figures released Friday morning by the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday morning, Montgomery County had 33 positive cases.

Statewide, the number of cases increased from 107 on Thursday to 149.

Prince George’s County has the second highest number of cases in Maryland as of Friday morning, with 31.

There has been one Maryland death from coronavirus disease, a man from Prince George’s County in his 60s with underlying health problems.

Health and government officials have said they expect the number of cases to rise as more testing is done.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is scheduled to give a public briefing on Friday at 12:30 p.m. with the latest information. He will be joined by Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, and Earl Stoddard, the director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

