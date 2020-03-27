 Number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases increases to 208
Number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases increases to 208

State receives federal disaster declaration

By Dan Schere
| Published:

The number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County rose to 208 on Friday from 164 on Thursday.

The number of cases in Maryland rose to 774 cases on Friday from 580 Thursday, according to the State Department of Health. The state’s total has added 425 cases in the last three days.

As of Friday, there were coronavirus cases reported in every Maryland jurisdiction except Dorchester and Allegany counties.

On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland had received a major disaster declaration from the federal government.

The declaration means Maryland will be eligible for reimbursements for emergency protective measures taken by state and local governments, as well as some nonprofits, according to a press release.

Also Thursday, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that all child care providers would close by the end of Friday except those serving essential personnel.

On Wednesday, the state ordered that public schools remain closed through April 24.

The health department said Friday that 173 people have been hospitalized across the state and 25 have been “released from isolation.”

Montgomery County’s cases announced in the past week have included a staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg, a Montgomery College student and a staff member, and a county police officer.

Additionally, a Montgomery County woman in her 40s who had an underlying health condition is one of five people who have died from coronavirus across the state.

As more testing is done and becomes available, the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase, health and government officials have said.

 

