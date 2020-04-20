Number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases increases 51% in a week
Nine new deaths in county were recorded Monday
The number of coronavirus cases that have been reported in Montgomery County increased to 2,647 on Monday morning — an increase of 51% in the county’s total in the past week.
The county also recorded nine new deaths from the virus as of Monday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, bringing its total to 89.
There have also been 17 “probable” deaths in the county, which is when a person’s death certificate lists the virus as the cause of death, but the cause hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.
There were 854 confirmed coronavirus cases added across Maryland on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 13,684. There were 516 verified deaths as of Monday morning statewide and 66 probable deaths.
Of the five ZIP codes in the state with the most cases, two are in the Silver Spring area — 20906 and 20904. Those ZIP codes had 232 and 225 cases, respectively.
There have been 3,014 people hospitalized and 917 people released from isolation across the state. More than 57,000 tests have come back with negative results.
Montgomery County has the second most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland after Prince George County, which has had 3,583 cases.
There have been 5,064 cases and 207 deaths among African Americans, the most of any racial group in the state. Among Caucasians, there have been 3,156 cases and 181 deaths.
