 Number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases increases 51% in a week
  • .2020
  • .Number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases increases 51% in a week

Number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases increases 51% in a week

Nine new deaths in county were recorded Monday

By Dan Schere
| Published:

The number of coronavirus cases that have been reported in Montgomery County increased to 2,647 on Monday morning — an increase of 51% in the county’s total in the past week.

The county also recorded nine new deaths from the virus as of Monday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, bringing its total to 89.

There have also been 17 “probable” deaths in the county, which is when a person’s death certificate lists the virus as the cause of death, but the cause hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.

There were 854 confirmed coronavirus cases added across Maryland on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 13,684. There were 516 verified deaths as of Monday morning statewide and 66 probable deaths.

Of the five ZIP codes in the state with the most cases, two are in the Silver Spring area — 20906 and 20904. Those ZIP codes had 232 and 225 cases, respectively.

There have been 3,014 people hospitalized and 917 people released from isolation across the state. More than 57,000 tests have come back with negative results.

Montgomery County has the second most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland after Prince George County, which has had 3,583 cases.

There have been 5,064 cases and 207 deaths among African Americans, the most of any racial group in the state. Among Caucasians, there have been 3,156 cases and 181 deaths.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

***

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Third-party delivery services can help and hurt business, restaurateurs say

Commissions can be as high as 30%
morning-notes

Police close four Flagship Car Wash Centers in Montgomery County

Plus: Woman questions mother's discharge from hospital after positive coronavirus test; Agency waives respite care income requirement for special needs families

MCPS won’t give letter grades for fourth marking period

District releases online learning update as schools stay closed through May 15

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending