Number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County passes 4,000
County death toll reaches 201
Montgomery County’s total of coronavirus cases rose to 4,003 Tuesday morning, a 4% increase from Monday’s total.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 11 new deaths in the county, putting the death toll at 201.
There are also 20 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Monday, in which COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
More deaths have been recorded in Montgomery County than anywhere else in Maryland as of Tuesday morning. But Prince George’s County has more cases, with 5,496.
The daily percentage increase in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has been in the single digits for about two weeks after being in double digits for about three weeks.
There have been 20,113 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday, a 3.2% increase from Monday’s total, and 929 people have died from the virus, according to the Department of Health. There are also 87 probable deaths statewide.
There are 1,528 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital, which includes 977 in acute care and 551 in intensive care. There have been 1,295 people released from isolation and more than 87,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
The most cases, 3,675, continue to be found in people ages 50 to 59 compared to other age groups. The most deaths have occurred in people age 80 or older.
Women account for 10,750 cases and 449 deaths. There have been 9,363 cases and 480 deaths among men.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com
