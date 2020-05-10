Number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County climbs 3% to 6,762
County has had 348 deaths
The number of known cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County rose 3% on Sunday to 6,762, an increase of 207 cases since Saturday.
The county’s confirmed death toll rose to 348 on Sunday, 12 more than the day prior.
There were also 34 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Sunday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
There have been 32,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide — an increase of 3% in one day — and 1,538 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the Maryland Department of Health. There have been 106 probable deaths statewide.
There were 1,640 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Sunday morning, including 1,029 in acute care and 611 in intensive care. More than 127,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland, with 10,623, including 631 people who have died of the virus. Among whites, there have been 7,018 cases and 637 deaths. Hispanic people account for 6,686 cases and 109 deaths.
Most of the state’s deaths — 669 people — have been among people 80 years or older.
There have been 1,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people younger than 20, according to state data. Most cases are among people older than 60.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com
