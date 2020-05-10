 Number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County climbs 3% to 6,762
  • .2020
  • .Number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County climbs 3% to 6,762

Number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County climbs 3% to 6,762

County has had 348 deaths

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Untitled design (33)

The number of known cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County rose 3% on Sunday to 6,762, an increase of 207 cases since Saturday.

The county’s confirmed death toll rose to 348 on Sunday, 12 more than the day prior.

There were also 34 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Sunday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

There have been 32,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide — an increase of 3% in one day — and 1,538 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the Maryland Department of Health. There have been 106 probable deaths statewide.

There were 1,640 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Sunday morning, including 1,029 in acute care and 611 in intensive care. More than 127,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland, with 10,623, including 631 people who have died of the virus. Among whites, there have been 7,018 cases and 637 deaths. Hispanic people account for 6,686 cases and 109 deaths.

Most of the state’s deaths — 669 people — have been among people 80 years or older.

There have been 1,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people younger than 20, according to state data. Most cases are among people older than 60.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

***

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of  major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Washington Post endorses Harris, Evans for Montgomery County school board

At-large hopeful Austin criticized by editorial board

Elrich says Montgomery County might not reopen as fast as other parts of the state

County health officer says more testing capacity, decline in new cases are benchmarks

Proposed downtown Bethesda development calls for up to 500,000 square feet of mixed-use space

Project would include office, multi-family residential and ground-floor retail space

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending