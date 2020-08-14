Number of COVID-19 cases in county increases by 0.4% overnight
Daily increase has stayed below 1% since July 8
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 cases increased on Friday by 67 — or 0.4% — in a day, bringing the total number of cases the county has had to 18,819.
On Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Health also reported one new confirmed death in the county from the virus, for a new total of 769 .
There have been 39 “probable” deaths in the county from the virus. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Friday’s percentage increase was the lowest in the county since Aug. 6. Daily increases have remained under 1% since July 8.
The state reported 776 new cases across the state overnight, bringing its total to 98,875. There have been 3,495 confirmed deaths.
More than 1,533,400 tests have been administered statewide with a test positivity of 3.6%.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of confirmed deaths from the virus and the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, with 24,442 cases.
The county has been tracking certain metrics to determine how and when to continue reopening. The data are updated by 2 p.m. each day.
As of Thursday, those metrics are:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 72% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for two out of 14 days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 23 (three-day average); four declining days out of 14
● Number of new confirmed cases: 88 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 8 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 87 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● ICU bed utilization rate: 65% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 32% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Test positivity: 3.3% (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14
● Tests administered: 3,374 (three-day average): 10.6% testing capacity in the last 30 days
Of the 457 patients currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 350 are in acute care and 107 are in intensive care. More than 13,500 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Maryland since the beginning of the pandemic.
