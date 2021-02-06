Number of COVID-19 cases in county has decreased substantially over last month

In the first six days of February, Montgomery County has added less than half of the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the same period in January.

The county reported 1,270 known COVID-19 cases in the first six days of February — 1,394 fewer cases than the first six days in January, pointing to the ongoing downward trend in new cases.

On Saturday morning, the county recorded 195 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 60,235 — a 0.3% increase since Friday morning.

The Maryland Department of Health reported four new additional confirmed deaths from the virus in the county. The county’s death toll now sits at 1,294.

There have been 44 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.

Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of confirmed deaths and the second highest number of cases in Maryland.

Across the state, cases increased by 1,500 — or 0.4% — for a total of 362,084.

There have been 7,150 confirmed deaths from the virus in Maryland — 41 of which were recorded in the last 24 hours.

More than 1,400 people are currently hospitalized with the virus statewide.