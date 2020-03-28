 Number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increases to 255
  • .2020
  • .Number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increases to 255

Number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increases to 255

There were 208 reported cases the day before

By Dan Schere
| Published:

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increased to 255 on Saturday from 208 on Friday.

The number of cases in Maryland rose to 992 cases from 774 cases, according to the State Department of Health – an increase of 218 cases in one day.

Montgomery County, the most populous county in the state, has the largest share of Maryland’s cases, with Prince George’s County having the second most with 196 as of Saturday.

As of Saturday, there were coronavirus cases reported in every Maryland jurisdiction except Dorchester and Allegany counties.

The health department said Saturday that 226 people have been hospitalized across the state and 32 have been “released from isolation.”

Montgomery County officials announced Friday evening that an employee at a county liquor store in Bethesda, four Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service members, and staff and residents at three county nursing homes had all tested positive for coronavirus.

Also on Friday, Medstar Health opened Montgomery County’s first drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Pauline Betz Addie Tennis Center in Bethesda.

Montgomery County’s other cases announced in the past week have included a staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg, a Montgomery College student and a staff member, and a county police officer.

Additionally, a Montgomery County woman in her 40s, who had an underlying health condition, is one of five people who have died from coronavirus across the state.

As more testing becomes available, the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase, health and government officials have said.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Montgomery County has about 1,500 hospital beds. It needs 500 more.

County official says current supplies would only last up to three weeks under a surge
Will Jawando

Workplace harassment bill would change standard of proof

Measure adds references to sexual, discriminatory behavior

Montgomery County hospitals ask community to donate medical supplies

Gloves, hand sanitizer, masks, cards for staff are on wish list

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Graphics LAN Administrator/Engineer |

CBS News

Foundation Coordinator |

Montgomery College

Director of International Admissions |

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

Barrie Camp Summer Employment |

Barrie Camp

Director, Public Policy Communications |

TikTok

Associate Oral Historian |

American Institute of Physics

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending