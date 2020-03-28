Number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increases to 255
There were 208 reported cases the day before
The number of reported coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increased to 255 on Saturday from 208 on Friday.
The number of cases in Maryland rose to 992 cases from 774 cases, according to the State Department of Health – an increase of 218 cases in one day.
Montgomery County, the most populous county in the state, has the largest share of Maryland’s cases, with Prince George’s County having the second most with 196 as of Saturday.
As of Saturday, there were coronavirus cases reported in every Maryland jurisdiction except Dorchester and Allegany counties.
The health department said Saturday that 226 people have been hospitalized across the state and 32 have been “released from isolation.”
Montgomery County officials announced Friday evening that an employee at a county liquor store in Bethesda, four Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service members, and staff and residents at three county nursing homes had all tested positive for coronavirus.
Also on Friday, Medstar Health opened Montgomery County’s first drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Pauline Betz Addie Tennis Center in Bethesda.
Montgomery County’s other cases announced in the past week have included a staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg, a Montgomery College student and a staff member, and a county police officer.
Additionally, a Montgomery County woman in her 40s, who had an underlying health condition, is one of five people who have died from coronavirus across the state.
As more testing becomes available, the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase, health and government officials have said.