No MCPS meal distribution during spring break
Manna, Women Who Care Ministries providing meals on Friday, Saturday
MCPS employees distribute free meals to students in March at a site in Gaithersburg
File photo
Free meals for children and students will not be distributed during Montgomery County Public Schools’ spring break, the district said in a message on Tuesday.
For three weeks, while schools across the state have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, MCPS has distributed breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks to children younger than 18 and students of all ages who experience food insecurity. The school district had distributed more than 546,000 meals by the end of last week.
On Thursday, MCPS will dismiss its virtual classes until Tuesday for spring break. During that time, the more than 40 meal sites across the county will be closed, according to a message MCPS sent to community members.
An additional bag of meals will be distributed to children and students on Wednesday. Women Who Care Ministries will provide free meals to families on Friday at their site at 19642 Club House Road, Suite 620, in Montgomery Village.
Manna Food Center will provide “weekend food sacks” to families on Saturday, according to the MCPS message. The time and location for the food distribution will be announced on Friday.
Additionally, all students who submitted a request to their schools for a Chromebook laptop for online learning can pick up their devices on Wednesday.
“Students whose devices are ready for pick up will receive a message from MCPS letting them know where to pick up,” the MCPS message said. “Additional opportunities to obtain Chromebooks and mobile hotspots will be provided the week of April 13.”
Families whose students need a Chromebook are advised to contact their child’s school.