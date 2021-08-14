New coronavirus cases exceed 100 eight of past 10 days; hospitalizations stay low

Montgomery County reported another day of “substantial transmission” of coronavirus cases — and another death due to the virus — but hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain low countywide.

The county reported another 110 cases of the coronavirus Saturday, according to Maryland Department of Health data. It’s the eighth time in the past 10 days the county has reported more than 100 cases.

Another death due to COVID-19 complications was also reported, bringing the death toll up to 1,588.

There is still “substantial transmission” of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. For Montgomery County, that means 75 or more cases in a day or 525 over a seven-day period — and also, that an indoor mask mandate remains in place.

Hospitalization metrics, however, remain low, according to the county’s health data. As of Thursday, 3.8% of hospital beds countywide were being used by COVID-19 patients. Just under 65% of intensive care unit beds were being used countywide.

As of Friday, 79.1% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 71.9% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.