Most COVID-19 metrics improving in Montgomery County as omicron surge appears to wane

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

County health officials said Wednesday that most COVID-19 health metrics continue to improve, a sign that the current surge of the coronavirus is hopefully coming to an end.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, there were 220.52 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. That’s classified as “high transmission” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But on Jan. 2, that metric stood at 1,200.55 cases, as the virus continued to spread, particularly with the high transmissibility of the omicron variant.

On Wednesday, state and local data showed that the county had 153 new coronavirus cases in one day.

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, there were 5,760 new cases, or 1,920 per day (The state reporting database paused Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holiday). For the first few weeks of January, daily case counts remained in the thousands.

That tapered off, though, in the second half of January. For the last 14 days of the month, the county averaged about 640 new cases per day.

Hospitalizations have also started to dip. According to the dashboard, 74.4% of intensive care unit beds in the county were being used on Feb. 1. On Jan. 1, that number was 73.5%.

That metric stood on Jan. 22 at 90.5% — the highest mark since January 2021.

Elected officials and health leaders have consistently praised county residents for their high vaccination rates, helping hospital workers and others manage the surge better than other jurisdictions with lower rates.

On Wednesday, Sean O’Donnell, the county’s public health emergency preparedness manager, showed reporters some CDC statistics highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated — including booster shots — against the coronavirus.

The statistics for the U.S. showed that those who were unvaccinated had four times the risk of testing positive for the virus and 15 times the risk of dying from COVID-19, versus those who were fully vaccinated.

That increased to 13 times the risk of testing positive and 68 times the risk of dying, when comparing those who are unvaccinated to those who have received a full dose plus a booster shot.

O’Donnell said it’s hard to see if that trend bears out locally, because county-level data aren’t available.

“While individual hospital systems can very often see that within their hospital, it’s not something that local public health has access to,” O’Donnell said.

Spokespeople from the Maryland Department of Health did not immediately return an email for comment Wednesday on the CDC data.

One metric that has worsened for the last several weeks during the most recent surge began is the overall number of COVID-19 deaths.

According to state and local data — which Bethesda Beat has been tracking since around the start of the pandemic — there were 185 COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery between Dec. 2, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022.

From Oct. 2, 2021, to Dec. 2, 2021, there were 54 COVID-19 deaths.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said that even though the county fared better than other parts of the state due to its high vaccination rates, the sheer number of cases and the spread of the virus led to a higher number of hospitalizations and deaths.

“If it is far more transmissible — even if the per-case severity is lower — If you have far more cases, the aggregate number of deaths and hospitalizations goes up considerably,” Stoddard said. “And so that’s exactly what we saw with omicron, where hospitalizations went up hugely, and deaths went up.”

Stoddard added that health officials believe case rates should be less of an important indicator than hospitalizations and others now versus earlier in the pandemic, they should still be monitored. They can still be predictors for when severe cases and hospitalizations might occur, he said.

Examining the indoor mask mandate

Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Stoddard told reporters Wednesday that County Council members are authority on whether to adjust that date. Health officials will provide COVID-19 health metrics each week, and they can make a decision using that data.

Howard County lifted its mandate on Feb. 1, and Anne Arundel County’s mandate expired Jan. 31. Prince George’s County recently extended its mandate into March. Washington, D.C., extended its mask mandate through Feb. 15.

County Council President Gabe Albornoz did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.

Stoddard said it’s important to remember that case rates and hospitalizations in the county remain at some of the highest points in the pandemic.

“They’re coming down. I would expect them to be moderate over the next week or so,” Stoddard said about those metrics. “But they’re … still in the high category. And they’re still a burden on our health care system. … Given the trends in positivity and cases, I would expect that to fall off very quickly, but obviously it has not fallen off all the way yet.”

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com