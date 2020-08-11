Montgomery’s COVID-19 cases increase by 69 in a day
State’s daily case increases continue to be higher than county’s since July 10
COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County increased by 69 – or 0.4% – in a day, bringing the total number of cases that the county has had to 18,558.
No additional deaths from the coronavirus in the county were reported by the Maryland Department of Health Tuesday morning. There have been 764 confirmed deaths from the virus in the county.
There have also been 39 “probable” deaths, which have the virus listed as the cause of death on certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths from the virus, but the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County with 24,009 cases.
Daily case increases statewide have continued to be higher than the county’s since July 10.
As of Tuesday morning, there have been 96,843 known cases across the state — a 0.6% increase in a day. The death toll is at 3,467 in Maryland.
More than 1,468,000 tests have been administered in the state with a test positivity of 3.5%.
Montgomery County officials are tracking certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening.
As of Monday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 73% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for four days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 24 (three-day average); five declining days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 117 (three-day average); nine declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 84 (three-day average); nine declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 3 (three-day average); nine declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); 12 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 63% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 29% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 2.8% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 4,729 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is 10.5% in the last 30 days
Of the 529 patients currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 408 are in acute care and 121 are in intensive care. More than 13,200 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
