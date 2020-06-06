Montgomery’s COVID-19 cases increase by 1.5% in a day
County’s death toll increases to 614 with eight additional deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County grew to 12,624 confirmed cases — an increase of 1.5% since Friday.
Deaths from the virus in the county increased by eight for a total death toll of 614.
There are 38 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths have the virus listed as the cause of death on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The county’s test positivity rate is roughly 11%.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths from the virus in Maryland. It has the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County with 16,316 known cases.
On Friday, the county continued reporting that it was meeting six of its nine reopening benchmarks.
The benchmarks that have been met are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 282 (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14 days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: eight (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive care unit hospitalizations: 110 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 55% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 10% (three-day average); the county has seen a sustained decrease for 14 days
The benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 234 (three-day average); seven declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: seven (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for two days
The county has said that it needs to either meet the benchmarks or make significant progress on them as it considers loosening restrictions related to COVID-19.
