Montgomery County’s COVID-19 cases increase 13% in a week

Montgomery’s COVID-19 cases increase 13% in a week
With 10 more confirmed deaths, county's total is now 606
Montgomery County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased 13% in a week, bringing the total number to 12,434 as of Friday morning.
There were 10 new confirmed deaths reported overnight. The COVID-19 death toll in the county is now 606.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Friday morning that there are 39 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths have COVID-19 listed as the cause but it hasn’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The county continues to have the highest number of deaths in the state and the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, with 16,169.
On Thursday, the county continued reporting that six of its nine reopening benchmarks are being met.
The benchmarks that have been met are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 286 (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14 days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: nine (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive care unit hospitalizations: 111 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less was met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 55% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less was met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 11% (three-day average); the county has seen a sustained decrease for 14 days
The benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 250 (three-day average); eight declining days out of 14 days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: seven (three-day average); 12 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for two days
The county has said that it needs to either meet the benchmarks or make significant progress on them as it considers loosening restrictions related to COVID-19.
The state reported that the county has a test positivity rate of 11.6% — higher than the state’s rate of 8.4%.
The county has administered a three-day average of 1,209 tests. Its testing capacity has been at 3.2% for the last 30 days. The county’s goal is to be able to test 5% of the population each month.
Across the state, cases increased 11% in a week, for a total of 56,770 known cases. The number of confirmed cases increased by 912 overnight.
The state reported 34 additional confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing Maryland’s death toll to 2,580.
More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Tests have come back negative for 290,956 people.
The most cases, 10,569, are found in people between ages 30 to 39. The most deaths, 1,183, have occurred in people 80 or older.
Women account for more cases — 29,573 — than men, who have had 27,197 cases. But more men, 1,314, have died from the virus than women, 1,266.
African Americans continue to account for the highest number of cases — 16,208. They have had 1,077 deaths from the virus.
But there have been more deaths in people who are white — 1,082. There are 11,031 cases among white people.
Hispanics account for 14,573 cases and 251 deaths. There have been 1,072 cases and 99 deaths among Asians.
