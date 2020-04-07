Montgomery’s coronavirus case count increases 10%
Two new deaths reported in the county
There have been 871 known cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, as of Tuesday morning. There were only 3 reported cases 33 days ago.
The number of cases increased by 78, or 10%, on Tuesday, from Monday’s reported count of 793. One week ago, there were 341 cases in the county.
The total number of deaths in the county has increased to 21, after two were announced on Tuesday. No details were given about the victims.
Across the state, there are 4,371 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning — up 326 from Monday’s total.
In less than 24 hours in Maryland, there have been an additional 24 deaths from the virus, 47 hospitalizations, 844 negative test results, and 104 people released from isolation.
The total death toll is 103. More than 1,100 people have been hospitalized and 288 released from isolation. More than 27,200 tests have had negative results.
Montgomery County, which has the largest county population in the state, continues to have the second highest number of cases and deaths behind Prince George’s County, with 1,020 cases and 26 deaths.
Dorchester and Garrett counties have the fewest cases, at three each.
Half of the counties in the state have reported no deaths.
More women continue to have the virus, with 2,329 cases in the state, compared to 2,042 cases of men.
The age range of cases continues to be highest among those 50 to 59 years old, with 891 cases. There are 21 cases of the virus in children age 9 or younger.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.