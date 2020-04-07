 Montgomery's coronavirus case count increases 10%
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery’s coronavirus case count increases 10%

Montgomery’s coronavirus case count increases 10%

Two new deaths reported in the county

By Briana Adhikusuma Follow @briadhikusuma
| Published:

There have been 871 known cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, as of Tuesday morning. There were only 3 reported cases 33 days ago.

The number of cases increased by 78, or 10%, on Tuesday, from Monday’s reported count of 793. One week ago, there were 341 cases in the county.

The total number of deaths in the county has increased to 21, after two were announced on Tuesday. No details were given about the victims.

Across the state, there are 4,371 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning — up 326 from Monday’s total.

In less than 24 hours in Maryland, there have been an additional 24 deaths from the virus, 47 hospitalizations, 844 negative test results, and 104 people released from isolation.

The total death toll is 103. More than 1,100 people have been hospitalized and 288 released from isolation. More than 27,200 tests have had negative results.

Montgomery County, which has the largest county population in the state, continues to have the second highest number of cases and deaths behind Prince George’s County, with 1,020 cases and 26 deaths.

Dorchester and Garrett counties have the fewest cases, at three each.

Half of the counties in the state have reported no deaths.

More women continue to have the virus, with 2,329 cases in the state, compared to 2,042 cases of men.

The age range of cases continues to be highest among those 50 to 59 years old, with 891 cases. There are 21 cases of the virus in children age 9 or younger.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

morning-notes

Court orders company to restore $28 million to employee benefit plans

Plus: Metro reducing train, bus hours; Clarksburg teacher continues to rap
Police Car

Police Blotter: Three vehicle thefts in Silver Spring

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between March 22 and 28
Untitled design (38)

Montgomery County COVID-19 cases could peak in late April, health official says

Leaders working with local universities to refine ‘unofficial projection’

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Manager, CE Provider Services |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Graphics LAN Administrator/Engineer |

CBS News

2020 Summer Internship – Communications & Engagement |

Weber Shandwick

Director of International Admissions |

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

Communications Specialist |

National Children's Museum

Production Coordinator |

Walker & Dunlop

Lead Stage Technician |

Strathmore

Marketing Assistant |

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending