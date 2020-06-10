Montgomery waiting on 14 days of phase 1 reopening before considering phase 2
Earliest that county could advance is Monday
Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles pictured at a press conference on March 12. The earliest the county could enter phase two is Monday, he told the council on Tuesday.
File photo
Montgomery County officials will need to evaluate at least 14 days of data from the first reopening phase before the community moves into a second reopening phase, according to Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer.
The first phase began on June 1, which would put two-week mark at this coming Monday.
Gayles told the County Council on Tuesday that the metrics are moving in the right direction, but they will need to be evaluated. The “positive movement” needs to be sustained, not just a plateau, he said.
The county is currently meeting seven of its 10 reopening benchmarks. If metrics continue to move in the right direction, Gayles said the county could potentially move into a second phase when that happens.
If the county still wants some metrics to improve before advancing to phase two, Gayles said he would provide guidance on some potential “lower-risk” activities that could move forward instead.
Under phase one, the county allowed restaurants and bars to open distanced outdoor seating. It also allowed barber shops and salons to open for hair service appointments only.
The first phase also allowed:
• Retail shops to open for curbside service only
• Child care services for state-approved emergency programs for essential employees and employees of businesses and entities allowed to reopen in the first phase
• Car washes can do exterior cleaning only
• Manufacturing businesses for a full reopening with precautions and guidance
• Outdoor day camps and youth sports programs under state guidelines
County officials have not released details of what will be included under the second phase of reopening.
Council Member Andrew Friedson noted that county staff members have talked about announcing guidelines for the second and third reopening phases ahead of time, so businesses can prepare.
When asked when those could be expected to be released, Gayles said officials would need to “see where the numbers go over the next few days.”
“I would suspect that the approach to moving from phase one to phase two would be similar to the approach that was taken to move into phase one,” he said.
Prince George’s County officials said last week that the county might begin a modified second phase of reopening on Monday. Washington, D.C., officials expect to move into a second phase on June 19 at the earliest.
Montgomery County Council members said they hoped churches and other faith-based institutions would be given guidelines on how they can reopen in some capacity in the second phase.
Gayles said studies have shown that religious-based activities were the cause of some higher transmissions, but he expected that a second phase would include more allowances in the type of space and the capacity for religious services.
Dr. Earl Stoddard, executive director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said county employees are carefully considering specific guidance for religious institutions. Faith-based activities have been “superspreader events” across the world because of actions like singing, which can spread the virus more widely, he said.
The county has tested 6.3% of its population so far. More than 74,000 tests have been administered. Around 1,300 tests are administered every day in the county through private and public health providers.
Gayles said the county is still working to get tests on board from Rockville lab Advagenix, which is expected to initially provide at least 7,500 tests under a contract. County officials previously announced on May 21 that the contract would boost testing capacity to 20,000 per week starting June 8.
Council Member Hans Riemer said he would have liked to see more tests conducted at this point. He told Gayles that the council was ready to provide resources or funds to bring tests on board quicker.
“This is the most important thing that we could fund. Of all the things we’ve spent money on so far, nothing would be more important than spending money on testing, tracing and isolating,” he said. “And yet, we have not once had an appropriation request for any of those. I think if money is an issue, we could hire 1,000 people now to supplement your efforts.”
One metric that hasn’t seen substantial improvement is the percentage of acute care beds being used in hospitals. Adventist HealthCare Takoma Park is working to add 200 beds to increase capacity. The state has added 75 beds — 26 of those are currently being used and the rest are being set up.
“We’re confident that once we add those beds to the denominator, that will cause the percentage to drop even more,” Gayles said, adding that Adventist told the county that the impact of COVID-19 on its operations has decreased.
Council Member Craig Rice questioned why cases are going down, but the county still has a high bed utilization rate in hospitals.
Gayles said some COVID-19 patients have longer recovery periods at the hospital, which is keeping the rate high.
The county is organizing an advisory panel to assist the county in its public health services, responses and recovery related to the virus. Gayles said the county has contacted professionals on both the state and national levels, and every person invited to be on the panel accepted.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.