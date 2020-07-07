 Montgomery Parks reopened ice rinks, indoor tennis courts, sports pavilion on Monday
Facilities have capacity, distancing restrictions

By Briana Adhikusuma Follow @briadhikusuma
Montgomery Parks reopened ice rinks, indoor tennis centers and the Wheaton Sports Pavilion on Monday. Pictured is the Wheaton Ice Arena before it was temporarily closed because of the pandemic.

Photo from Montgomery Parks

Montgomery County residents can now lace up some ice skates or dust off those tennis rackets.

On Monday, Montgomery Parks reopened its ice rinks, indoor tennis centers, the Wheaton Sports Pavilion and two event centers.

The reopenings have several restrictions, which include limited capacities, physical distancing and a face covering requirement.

No public skating sessions are allowed at the Cabin John Ice Rink and Wheaton Ice Arena. They are only open for individual athletic training.

Reservations can be made for use of the indoor tennis courts at Cabin John Regional Park, Wheaton Regional Park and Wheaton Sports Pavilion. Reservations can be made by phone or online. Face coverings are required while using the centers.

Showers and locker rooms are closed at the facilities.

In addition, two event centers — Seneca Lodge and Rockwood Manor — are accepting reservations again for small bookings.

More information about specific restrictions can be found here.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.

