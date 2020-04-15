Montgomery has third most COVID-19 cases in region
County had one case per 558 residents as of Tuesday
With 54 coronavirus deaths, Montgomery County has the third-highest total compared to Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and nearby Maryland counties, as of Tuesday.
When adjusted for population — number of residents per death — Montgomery County had the fifth-highest total of the eight Maryland and Virginia counties and D.C.
Montgomery County had 1,050,688 residents in a 2019 U.S. Census population estimate. Dividing the number of residents by the number of COVID-19 deaths means Montgomery County had one death per 19,457 residents.
By that measure, Carroll County had the most COVID-19 deaths as a percentage of population, at one per 5,809 residents.
Loudoun County, Va., was at the opposite end, with one death per 82,708 residents.
Bethesda Beat compared Montgomery County to eight other jurisdictions: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Northern Virginia; and Prince George’s, Howard, Carroll and Frederick counties in Maryland.
COVID-19 statistics were from Monday in Virginia, when death figures were last updated, and Tuesday for D.C. and Maryland.
Overall, Montgomery had 1,883 cases, the third-highest total in the region, after Prince George’s with 2,356, and D.C. with 2,058.
Accounting for population, Montgomery County still had the third-highest total, with one case per 558 residents.
Loudoun County’s ratio of one case per 1,276 residents represented the lowest percentage of population contracting the virus of any jurisdiction in the region.
Loudoun also had the lowest percentage of residents who died from COVID-19. It had five deaths, for a ratio of one death per 82,708 residents.
***
The list of jurisdictions and the adjustments for population, using 2019 U.S. Census estimates, are as follows:
Deaths
(Jurisdiction: population / number of COVID-19 deaths = ratio of one death per number of residents)
- Carroll: 168,447 / 29 = 1 per 5,809
- Washington, D.C.: 711,571 / 67 = 1 per 10,620
- Prince George’s: 909,327 / 72 = 1 per 12,630
- Frederick: 259,547 / 14 = 1 per 18,539
- Montgomery: 1,050,688 / 54 = 1 per 19,457
- Arlington: 236,842 / 11 = 1 per 21,531
- Howard: 325,690 / 9 = 1 per 36,188
- Fairfax: 1,147,532 / 21 = 1 per 54,644
- Loudoun: 413,538 / 5 = 1 per 82,708
Cases
(Jurisdiction: population / number of COVID-19 cases = ratio of one case per number of residents)
- Washington, D.C.: 711,571 / 2,058 = 1 per 346
- Prince George’s: 909,327 / 2,356 = 1 per 483
- Montgomery: 1,050,688 / 1,883 = 1 per 558
- Frederick: 259,547 / 441 = 1 per 589
- Arlington: 236,842 / 390 = 1 per 607
- Carroll: 168,447 / 259 = 1 per 650
- Howard: 325,690 / 403 = 1 per 808
- Fairfax: 1,147,532 / 1,167= 1 per 983
- Loudoun: 413,538 / 324 = 1 per 1,276