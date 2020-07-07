Montgomery County’s public libraries begin contactless pickup for books
Offered at almost every branch
Patrons can pick up books from public libraries in Montgomery County through the contactless holds service.
Photos by Dana Gerber
Though the stacks remain closed for the foreseeable future, Montgomery County Public Libraries began its contactless “Holds to Go!” pick-up service Monday for readers throughout the county.
The contactless holds service allows patrons to pick up books they’ve put on hold without entering the physical library, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Eighteen of the 21 branches will offer this service. Silver Spring’s Long Branch is closed for construction and Kensington’s Noyes Library for Young Children is too small to operate with social distancing guidelines.
The Kensington Park Branch is temporarily closed for service, according to the MCPL website.
Book return and phone services restarted one week earlier.
“We figured that [contactless holds] was the best way for us to be able to have people have access to the physical materials again,” MCPL Director Anita Vassallo said to Bethesda Beat.
There is no date set yet for the full reopening of the physical branches.
County Executive Marc Elrich has yet to commit to a date for Montgomery County to enter Phase 3, which will see looser restrictions on spacing requirements in retail shops and restaurants, as well as limited openings of recreation facilities.
It is unclear if Phase 3 will prompt the reopening of the physical library branches.
“It’s so up in the air,” Vassallo said. “You have to be very agile and ready to change direction depending upon what the recommendation is from public health, from the county, and from the state.”
To pick up books, residents must first place books on hold either online or by calling their preferred branch. When they receive a notification their hold is ready, they schedule a pickup time. The staff will leave a shopping bag with the books on an outdoor table or inside the branch vestibule, labeled with the name of the recipient.
People must wear masks when picking up their books.
The full library staff has returned to work on the contactless holds service, Vassallo said, though telework is still an option for those running the dozens of weekly virtual programs.
“We have thousands, I would say, of books that are on hold, so it’s going to take us a little while to get it ramped up,” she said. “Of course, this is not something that we’ve ever done before, so we’re fine-tuning as we go.”
Abby Wei of Rockville said she’s put 14 books on hold for contactless pickup.
“I was super excited and waiting for it for a long time,” Wei said. “I’ve been kind of watching the website.”
Wei, who returned from a work stint in India right before COVID-19 restrictions went into place, said her time abroad made her appreciate the accessibility of the county’s libraries even more.
“In a lot of places in the world, there actually isn’t a coherent large public library system the way there is here,” she said. “Being away from home made me realize even more how precious it is to be able to have books and to be able to borrow them for free.”
A Facebook post from MCPL asked residents to cancel any holds they’re no longer interested in to lower the volume of requests the staff has to fill.
Based on guidance from a study convened by the Institute of Museum and Library Services measuring how long the COVID-19 virus can live on books, branches will set books aside for 72 hours before they can be checked out again.
Another MCPL Facebook post showed a photo of the huge number of returned books the first day book drops reopened, along with a request to hold off on returns to allow the staff to catch up on processing.
Fines will be suspended until after the state of emergency in Maryland concludes, Vassallo said.
“People don’t have to worry about rushing to get their stuff back,” she said.
Wei said she misses the physical amenities of the county libraries, but she feels secure they will reopen when it is safe.
“Just walking into the library and browsing, and the smell of libraries, and the quiet of it, I think I definitely miss the physical aspects,” she said. “I’m just really grateful for all the volunteers and employees who are willing to go back and be in contact with so many books, just so that people like us can have the chance to read.”
Vassallo added that the library has offered digital texts and programs since the quarantine began, but residents are excited to get their hands on physical books again.
“We’re looking forward to seeing people. Even if it’s a little bit remote, we’ll be able to wave and say ‘Hi,’” she said. “Libraries are a real critical part of our community. We supply so much in so many ways, and we’re glad that we’re going to be able to move forward with our services again.”