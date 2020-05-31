Montgomery County’s daily increase in coronavirus cases hits a low
County records 1% rise in cases, deaths on Sunday
Montgomery County on Sunday recorded its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic started more than two months ago.
The county had 110 new cases, according to data the state released Sunday morning, for a new total of 11,361 cases. That works out to an increase of a shade less than 1%.
The daily increase has not been that low since March 15, when it was zero because the county held steady with 12 cases from the day before.
The state is now providing rolling seven-day averages for the change in daily cases for each county. Montgomery’s rolling seven-day average shows a decline of 12.9% in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.
Montgomery County had seven new confirmed deaths in the data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Sunday. That was an increase of 1% from 565 deaths a day earlier.
Montgomery County also has 40 “probable” deaths from coronavirus as of Sunday. In those cases, coronavirus is the suspected cause of death but it has not been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Montgomery County is scheduled to begin reopening on Monday at 6 a.m.
It established benchmarks to meet before it would consider reopening. For several days, the county listed seven benchmarks. On Wednesday, it added two more, for a total of nine.
The latest figures, posted on Saturday afternoon, show that Montgomery County was fully meeting two of those nine benchmarks and showing progress on others.
The county said it had to “meet or show substantial progress” on those criteria, based on the most recent 14 days of data.
The county data posted Saturday afternoon were:
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 261 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of the last 14
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: 10 (three-day average); seven declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 335 (three-day average); nine declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 12 (three-day average); seven declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 123 (three-day average); six declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 73% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 1 of the last 14 days
● Intensive Care Unit bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met 14 of the last 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 58% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met 14 of the last 14 days
● Test positivity rate: 16% (three-day average); nine of 14 declining days
Data posted on Sunday morning show Maryland has had 52,778 positive cases of coronavirus, up 763, or 1%, from Saturday.
There have been 2,411 confirmed deaths, up from 2,390 on Saturday. Another 121 deaths are considered probably related to the coronavirus.
The statewide positivity rate for coronavirus tests is now 10.9%.
Maryland has 1,183 people hospitalized because of the coronavirus, including 704 in acute care and 479 in intensive car. The state has had a total of 8,738 people who have been hospitalized.